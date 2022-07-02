On May 9, the Humane Society of the United States released “The Horrible Hundred 2022” report on what the HSUS regards as the 100 most inhumane dog-breeding facilities — aka puppy mills — that are licensed and inspected in the United States. This report can be accessed online by typing HSUS:thehorriblehundred2022 into your browser. I would encourage readers to review this report, especially pages 57-64, which describe deplorable conditions at 12 of New York’s worst licensed puppy mills.
According to the HSUS, those are the kennel of Samuel Brubacker in Dundee; Sportsman’s Kennels in Manorville; Classy Creations, Crestwood Acres and Twilight Valley Toys — all in Lyons; Rainbow Creek in South Butler; Summerset Farms in Seneca Falls; the kennel of John David Shirk in Penn Yan; Lotta Spots Ranch in Livonia; Puppy Patch in Childwold; Leach Sheep & Goat Station in Martville; Your Dream Puppy Acres in Rochester. By county: four in Wayne; two in Yates; one each in Monroe, Seneca, Cayuga, St. Lawrence, Livingston and Suffolk.
I have reviewed all of the annual Horrible Hundred reports since the HSUS began publishing them 10 years ago. Many of the kennels in the Finger Lakes region, although not included in the current report, have appeared in past Horrible Hundred reports. Among their cited offenses: cutting off puppies’ tails without anesthesia or sanitary tools; emaciated, wounded dogs; dogs confined on dangerous wire floors; dogs with matted fur; using long-expired medications; filthy conditions.
The HSUS points out that “despite the significant problems outlined in this report, the Horrible Hundred is not a list of the worst dog breeders. There are approximately 10,000 puppy mills in the U.S., and many puppy mills are not inspected at all, thus no verifiable records on their conditions exist.”
While inspected, licensed puppy mills usually aren’t as awful as the unlicensed and uninspected ones, the majority of which are disgraceful, largely because of lenient policies of inspecting agencies. The current HSUS report notes that “some dealers who have appeared four or more times in our reports remain in business despite repeated and egregious animal care violations. They include: Henry Sommers in Iowa, who admitted to his USDA inspector that he killed some of his dogs by injecting them in the abdomen and then left them alone in their cages to die; Steve Kruse in Iowa, where more than 55 dogs have been found sick or injured since 2015; Sandra Kozlowski in Missouri, who surrendered 83 dogs to the state between 2019 and 2020 due to poor conditions but is still active; and Cory Mincey in Missouri, an American Kennel Club-affiliated breeder who has been sued and fined by the state’s attorney general after numerous sick and emaciated dogs were found on her property. There are 44 dealers in the report (The Horrible Hundred 2022) who have appeared in two or more of our prior reports, and eight dealers who have been in the report five or more times. The HSUS urges authorities to take stronger action on dealers in this report, especially repeat offenders.” (pages 1-2)
But appeals to the USDA by the HSUS and other animal protection organizations usually are ineffective. The greatest need is enactment of the Puppy Protection Act, which remains stalled in Congress but would strengthen standards at commercial dog breeding facilities regarding food, water, veterinary care and proper housing, and would ban cage stacking and wired or grilled flooring. Another bill, the Welfare Of Our Friends (WOOF) Act, also needs to become law. This measure would prohibit the issuance or renewal of licenses to dog dealers and exhibitors who are not in compliance with humane requirements, as well as breeders whose licenses have been revoked or suspended.
Whatever the future of these bills, legislative action is needed in New York that would accomplish these measures at the state level.
However, no matter how well a puppy mill performs on inspections, keep in mind concerns by People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) that “dogs from puppy mills are bred for quantity, not quality, causing unmonitored genetic defects and personality disorders to be passed on from generation to generation. The result is high veterinary bills for the people who buy such dogs and the possibility that unsociable or maladjusted dogs will be disposed of when their owners can’t deal with their problems.”
Actually, only a relatively small number of puppy mill dogs become companion animals. Puppy mills often sell their dogs for vivisection — the injurious use of animals in laboratories and classrooms, whether for experimentation, product testing, training or education.
In this essay, I won’t elaborate on all the horrors to which vivisection animals are subjected. I’ll just quote two physicians who spoke out against the practice. The famed psychiatrist C.G. Jung wrote, “During my medical education I found vivisection horrible, barbarous and above all unnecessary.” And Dr. Henry J. Bigelow predicted that “there will come a time when the world will look back to modern vivisection in the name of science, as they do now to burning at the stake in the name of religion.”