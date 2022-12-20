On Feb. 1, 2021, I started my work as the Pastor of The Presbyterian Church here in Geneva. It was a crazy time to take on a new job and try to connect with a new community. This was the height of the pandemic. The church facility, and many other essential community gathering places, were closed. School was digital, faces were covered by masks, and I was forced to try and recognize the 2-inch faces of the hundreds of people I had only ever met on Zoom.
Beyond this baffling beginning, I have blessedly learned much about Geneva.
As the world slowly opened, wonderful stories and people began to be revealed to me. Many local businesses opened their doors as their staff expressed true hospitality to the new guy in town while also taking obvious pride in being part of this community. Amazing work of caring for one another was being done by the Boys and Girls Club, the Center of Concern, the Geneva City School District, local faith communities, and countless neighbors, friends, and other groups. The beauty of the diversity of those who call Geneva home could be seen in stores and at parks, on the sidewalks and in assemblies, by the lakeshore and on the campuses of our city. The emergence of the best of what this community has to offer continues and I am so glad to be here for it. There is love, pride, potential, variety and energy in this little corner of the world.
The Presbyterian Church in Geneva is also in a time of renewal. We recognize that community and connection are essential to individual lives and the vibrancy of a city. Taking note of the lessons of history, Scripture, and the challenges of the pandemic, we are committing to connection, clarity, and care.
Beyond the sharing of resources for those who may be in a season of need, there is a greater gift to be found in sharing our very lives. This is what we are aspiring to. Beyond the practices of religious services and private devotions, there is a greater gift to be found in sharing our very lives. This is what we are aspiring to. Recognizing the deep value of all people and our intertwined fates, we seek to be in service in any place of injustice or want that limits the life of any member of our beloved city. This is what we are aspiring to.
Toward that end, the church has made two formal commitments in the last month. We are now a “Matthew 25” and “Covenant Network of Presbyterians” church. Both of these organizations are a part of the Presbyterian Church, USA; collectively, they advocate for congregational vitality, the dismantling of structural racism, the eradication of systemic poverty, and the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons. These commitments will focus our ministry as we aspire to be loving, joyful, compassionate people in Geneva.
The new guy in town has learned a few things about this town. We have an abundance of wonderful folks who truly care about their neighbors. We have an extraordinary variety of beautiful people who have the potential to fully create a just, kind, beloved community here. We have experienced how hard it is to be apart, and we have the capacity to choose to be together. No city, no church, no person is perfect, but Geneva is very good indeed.
In this season of new and renewed life, perhaps we can all aspire to share the gift that was given to me. We can welcome, we can love, and we can emerge into a better day.