While the 2020 election season is over, we at the League of Women Voters are gladly tasked with keeping all voters educated and informed about the 2021 elections, and about national League positions that are shared by all LWV chapters. I am writing first, to alert NYS voters of a legislative update: The deadline to change political party enrollment is Friday, Feb. 12, outside of NYC. Voters must be enrolled in a political party to vote in that party’s primary election. The primary date is the last Tuesday of June.
The League of Women Voters of Geneva (LWVG) is urging all upstate voters who wish to do so, to submit their party change request before Feb. 12, as the request must be received by that date. Voters with a valid Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issued ID or license can change their party affiliation online by refiling their voter registration on the DMV website at https://voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/
Voters without a DMV-issued ID or license can update their party affiliation by resubmitting a paper voter registration form. Voter registration forms are available in the lobby of the Geneva Post Office on Castle Street, and at the Geneva Public Library, or can be obtained online and printed by going to www.elections.ny.gov and mailed to your County Board of Election office which must receive it by Friday, Feb. 12. If a voter has computer access the form also can be completed and submitted through the www.elections.ny.gov website as well.
This year there will be local elections in November. The following elections will occur in Ontario County: Geneva City Supervisors for Wards 1 through 6 will be up for election or reelection. Other races include the Ontario Co. District Attorney, and Ontario Co. Surrogate Court Judge. There are also local elections in the following Towns: Geneva, Bristol, Canadice, E. Bloomfield, Farmington, Gorham, Hopewell, Manchester, Naples, Phelps, Richmond, So. Bristol, Seneca, Victor, and W. Bloomfield.
In 2020 despite a global pandemic, and expansive civil unrest, more voters turned out to vote than ever before in U.S. history. Now in 2021, a new year also ushers in a new era with hopes of progress, peace and prosperity. Below is a list of LWVUS national priorities aimed at working toward a better democracy together.
1. Pass the For the People Act. H.R. 1 and S.1 — to modernize the voter registration process.
2. Restore the Voting Rights Act. Doing so will strengthen our elections by eliminating obstructive laws that have kept eligible voters of color from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
3. Implement fair redistricting — ending gerrymandering once and for all; to draw fair election maps.
4. Ensure equal rights for all by pushing the Equal Right Amendment over the finish line. The required 38 states have ratified the amendment and it is time to proceed with certification.
5. Comprehensive immigration reform. For over a decade the League has supported a clean Dream Act, the reunification of families, the admission of refugees and asylum seekers and an expeditious immigration system.
6. Address the climate change crisis. Since the 2000s, LWV has fervently advocated for a coordinated government response to global climate change.
7. Ensure quality healthcare for all Americans — provide a basic level of quality health care at an affordable cost to all U.S. residents.
8. End gun violence in America. The nation needs and demands comprehensive gun reform, including universal background checks, and placing limits on magazine size, and banning assault weapons as a common-sense solution to reduce shootings that risk countless lives.
The LWV is a non-partisan organization that works to advance democracy for all. The LWV neither supports, opposes, nor endorses candidates or political parties.