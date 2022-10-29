In the good old days of just 50 years ago, American cities were thriving because of the hands of a nation of hard-working people. Industry thrived. Cities grew with the influx of people to build everything we could imagine. Inner cities still had their problems, but jobs were abundant, wages grew, and economies expanded.
Then someone recognized that cheap labor was cheaper than cheap oil for transportation from the Far East. Detroit led the way into a rust belt. Chicago languished with job losses. The South lost its labor force to the North then languished as the industrial economy deteriorated. Even Rochester fell apart. Eastman Kodak couldn’t keep up with what became a service economy. Who didn’t grow up with a Brownie camera, then a super 8 camera, then a slide projector? Who didn’t carry a little cassette with Kodak film? And all its employees without their bonuses went where?
Even down a dirt road in little Sodus, a young man started a small manufacturing plant which soon grew to 10 employees making the cassettes for Kodak’s Xray film. He died before he could watch his thriving business fail with the failure of America’s manufacturing base just as our clothes were to be made in Vietnam, our cars in Japan, our computer chips in Taiwan, and everything else it seems in China. Our elected officials told us a global economy was the easy street for all Americans.
It turns out our service economy underfed too many of us. Inner cities collapsed. Jobs left rural areas too. Democrats tried to bolster the economy by supporting social needs. Republicans couldn’t even do that, rather choosing to blame the Democrats for the rising crime, out of wedlock babies, rising poverty and the loss of hope. And both sides began the fight for the soul of America first with rhetoric then vitriol, all the while forgetting why we had been a thriving nation. The shadow of the post WWII industrial economy hung over America like a dying eagle falling into the sea.
Our politicians now offer us platitudes, not ideas. America was built on ideas. Politicians give us no hope and no direction; they let the courts decide social change. They have no politics to improve our lives; their only concern is reelection politics won by polarization. They give us no real direction. We fight because no one will hear; we just fight over who else is at fault. Politicians don’t fight for the soul of America; they fight for their own jobs.
I offer no platitudes about who has the moral high ground, who has real ideas to take back a pluralistic America, where we all can hold hands rebuilding an America we used to dream about. We are not a country that thrived on blaming others and vilifying our neighbor, we thrived on building something which we thought could endure any problems. Next month’s election is not going to fix all our problems, but maybe it will mark the time when we start to think about real solutions, using our energy the thrive instead of vilifying one another.