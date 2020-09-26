Two-and-a-half years ago, because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, my daughters sat behind me in the U.S. Supreme Court as I received the honor of admission to practice before the full Court.
I had applied for admission six months prior, and our family planned a trip to Washington, D.C. for the occasion. We decided to pull the girls out of school for a few days. We read about the history of the Court. We figured out what other wonderful sights we wanted to see in our nation’s capital while we were there, and we planned how we would fit it all in.
Mere days before we left home for Washington, I received a notice instructing me to inform the Court of the name of the person (not “persons”) who would be my guest in the audience for the swearing-in. We were heartbroken. We’d planned this occasion together, for our family of four — me, my husband and two daughters. We couldn’t think who of the three should be my guest, with only one allowed. Hoping against hope, I drafted the simplest, shortest letter I could, to Justices Ginsburg, Kagan, and Sotomayor. I told them I was to be sworn in and had planned to bring my two daughters to watch, but we’d now learned the Court rule of only one guest. I asked them to please consider whether the Court could grant an exception for two little girls.
We packed. We drove to D.C., not knowing which of us would be allowed in. On the way, I received an email reply, stiff, impersonal, notifying me that my request for an exception had been granted and that two additional guests, aged 8 and 13, would be allowed. I did not know which of the three women Justices had intervened, but I was beyond grateful.
On the morning of, we dressed carefully. Along with all the other lawyers honored with admission to practice that morning, and with their guests, we went through security. As I gave my name, an usher suddenly stepped forward, to tell me that there was an extra form for the four of us to fill out, since we were an exception to the usual single-guest rule. We signed the form, and then returned to wait in line with the rest of the lawyers and their guests.
Then, all the lawyers and guests were ushered into those hallowed halls of the Supreme Court building. A clerk brought our particular group of two dozen attorneys and guests to a designated room where a special breakfast was laid out in celebration. There were, maybe, 7 or 8 groups of attorneys for admission, each in our own beautifully-appointed room for breakfast. No donuts or paper plates for this occasion. Dignified, and respectful of the significance of the role of blind justice in democracy. As I chatted with one of the waitstaff, she said that she specially requested this catering function every chance she could in her work, because she found it so moving.
Justice Ginsburg came to visit our room. She didn’t say much at all, she stayed only a few minutes, but she smiled. My daughters were in awe, they hung back, watching how the lawyers watched the eminent Justice. There wasn’t much speaking during the short time Justice Ginsburg was in our room, but by her presence, she let us know that she cared that we were choosing to seek admission, and that she respected the honor the Court was granting us, having found our backgrounds in order.
Then, all the guests were brought to one entrance into the Courtroom, and we lawyers were brought to another. Everyone filed in. It was very quiet. I sneaked a peek from where I was instructed to sit, in one of the front rows, at my husband and daughters sitting in the guest seats a few rows back. No photography is allowed in the Courtroom. My husband had our younger daughter on his lap. I watched as an usher strode purposefully up the aisle and informed them that there is no sitting on laps in the U.S. Supreme Court. My daughter swiftly moved to her proper seat and sat at attention.
We all stood in respect as the Justices filed in. Each Justice has a chair positioned at the exact height appropriate for that Justice’s physical stature. This means the backs of the chairs are at different heights up and down the row. Justice Ginsburg’s was the highest, because she was the smallest person. We sat, listened to words of wisdom about the meaning of admission to practice before the Court, and then rose again in smaller groups to be sworn in. I was riveted to the Justices’ faces as they seriously attended to the ceremony of admitting almost 100 attorneys to practice before the Court that morning. Suddenly, as my own name was called, I saw Justice Ginsburg’s head incline ever so slightly, her eyes swing to meet mine, and a smile crinkle the edges. She knew — I knew — that I was the woman who had asked to bring my daughters.
The ceremony lasted only a short time. Afterwards, we were allowed to tour the building, to walk through the marble hallways that have overheard lawyers prepare for argument for hundreds of years, considering every question of law imaginable. We were allowed to go upstairs to the library which only lawyers admitted to practice before the Court may visit. My daughters got to see the “highest ‘court’ in the Land” — the basketball court at the top of the building, where, sometimes, Justice Ginsburg exercised. They got to see that a Supreme Court Justice is a real person, with a sense of humor and a sense of purpose, just like anyone else.
As I reflect on Justice Ginsburg’s formidable body of work, I remember also that she gave my daughters the gift of seeing that a girl just like them, can grow up to change the world.
Thank you, Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tzadik.