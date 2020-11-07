Civil rights and racial discrimination are very heavy and sensitive topics and have been ongoing issues for many, many years. In many cases, they are very difficult subjects to talk about because they can be traumatic for minorities and the majority either deny the issues or get very defensive about them.
None of us will ever understand what it is like to be in another person’s position. For example, if a white person has a child with a black person, they still don’t understand what their child and significant other have to go through on a daily basis. Also, just because you have a black child, cousin, spouse, or even a friend, does not mean you are automatically not racist. A black person will never understand what it is like to have the same privilege as a white person when they are pulled over by the police, just as a white person will never understand the fear in a black person when they are pulled over.
Although certain people believe otherwise, white privilege is a fact. A white person will never know what it is like to be followed into a store as soon as you walk in because you were prejudged by the color of your skin. A black person will never know what it is like to use their skin color to get out of certain situations. White people have the privilege of being taught their “heroic” history in class while black people have to take an elective and hope that they’re teaching us the truth. White people have the privilege of easily finding books, movies, and TV shows that overwhelmingly represent their race while black people are continuously struggling to find their identity that has been ripped away from them.
I have given various examples and realize that they may not mean anything to some people because no matter how many examples I give, certain people will still never understand. So, I have been thinking of an idea that may be able to fix the problem of misunderstanding between the majority and minority of the races. While this idea may be the slightest bit controversial, I believe many people would agree with me on this. The outcome of this concept may be unpredictable, but it would be the only way to fully understand the other side.
Imagine a world where everyone completely switched positions. Many people believe that this world exists in some parallel universe, but I don’t believe that anyone has thought about this specific part of it. What if there was an ability to travel back in time in this somewhat parallel universe and switch the roles of races. Imagine a world where the minority had more power than the majority.
Africa is a beautiful continent that has been set back in many ways because of colonization, but in this world, Africa became obsessed with the idea of imperialization and colonized almost all of Europe. A Nigerian man named Abaeze was told to find a direct water route from Africa to Russia, but instead, he accidentally landed in the Americas. Africans traveled over to the Americas, gave the natives diseases that they were not immune to, kidnapped, slaughtered, and enslaved Native Americans as if they were not people. A few years after Africans settled into America, they went over to Europe and stole a bunch of European people, stuffed them at the bottom of an extremely unsanitary and disease infested ship, and forced them to do manual labor for Africans. They forced them to change their names, forget their native language and culture so that they could learn the African language. They were beaten to death, sold, raped and treated like objects. Africans were in charge of the majority and had all of the authority.
After the Emancipation Proclamation was signed Jan. 1, 1863, segregation kept white people in poorer neighborhoods far away from schools, so that kids were not able to get an education. They were told where they could sit, stand and eat. They were arrested and killed for no reason, and all of this plus more continued on even after segregation ended in 1964.
Now that we have gone through the very tragic history of white people, we can focus on how their past greatly affects their everyday lives now. A majority of teachers, doctors, police and any other kind of political or authoritative figure are black. White people are being lied to in school about their history. For example, Abaeze founded America and the Africans and Natives had one big happy dinner. Another example, one of my personal favorites, is that slavery began as indentured servitude and Europeans had a choice to get on a boat and work for Africans in America.
Schools are teaching kids that Africans were heroes of America and white people were only slaves and civil rights activists when in reality, they came from a long line of kings and queens. Not only that, but white people have to take an elective to learn what hopefully might be the half-truth about their history. Most of the white population is in jail and some of the other population are getting killed for no reason by black cops.
Black privilege and black supremacy are extremely prevalent. Terrorist groups that were designed to terrorize white people are still legal. White people are protesting and almost begging to be treated fairly. They are tired of being discriminated against, and they are tired of fearing for their lives everyday because of black people. They are tired of living in poverty and having to work ten times harder than a black person to become successful. It’s not like they want revenge on black people; they just want to be valued and accepted like black people are.