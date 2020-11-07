My name is Alexa Gramling and I am a senior at Geneva High School. I had an assignment in my philosophy class to propose an outrageous remedy to a serious issue, in a reasonable voice. I have written numerous papers on racial discrimination, and I believe that it is extremely important to discuss whenever given the chance to invoke empathy about an insidious issue that is deep seeded in American culture. Especially in school because we hardly have the privilege of talking about it, and people continue to walk around oblivious to the reality that adversely affects our entire nation.