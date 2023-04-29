As a librarian, I question everything. I don’t “take your word for it” or blindly believe things. You can’t convince me. I research things for myself and then, based on credible, reliable sources, formulate my own opinions.
I am grateful for this skill, especially given how information is distributed today. Misinformation is easily bred and multiplied at warp speeds. With a click of a button, information is shared instantly. If it’s not accurate, the damage can be irreparable.
But don’t fret! You, too, can act like a librarian. Take these steps, then draw your own conclusions. Follow these tips to navigate through some pretty confusing times.
• First, get in the habit of reading beyond the headlines. Dig deeper. Better yet, research the story from other sources. Become an expert on the topic.
• Consider the source. What is the mission of the website or magazine? Its purpose may be to elicit fear or sow confusion. Outsmart the author and do your research.
• Examine supporting sources. Their intent may be altered to tell a one-sided story. Review the supporting sources and determine their true purpose.
• Background check the author. Investigate their resume — and their agenda. You may find that the author may not be real.
• Check your biases. Put aside your own judgments, pause your emotions, and keep an open mind. Read what makes you uncomfortable. Learn from the experience of others. You may be surprised that common ground does exist.
• Change the channel. Expand your horizons and watch different types of news broadcasts. Or, better yet, turn off the TV and radio and engage in a face-to-face conversation with someone who has a different viewpoint. Challenge yourself.
• Finally, ask the experts. Turn to your local library, a community resource stocked with balanced collections, to help you navigate through sources and information. Library staff can provide leads to legitimate information that can guide you in forming an opinion on any given topic.
Rest assured that library staff will always protect your freedom to read and keep that information confidential.
Knowledge and information are waiting to be discovered in library books and programs. Our mission is to provide a safe environment where people can satisfy their curiosity, engage in lifelong learning, and connect with others. Visit Wood Library and check out all that we have to offer.
Practice these tips, and you will develop skills to discern good information from bad. Through this process, you will learn from others, appreciate their stories, and understand where they come from. And, it can all start at the library.