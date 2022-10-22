Although I support credible endeavors for preventing and treating Alzheimer’s disease, I do not participate in or support walks to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, whose expressed goal is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through research.
The largest expense for the Alzheimer’s Association is employee salaries. Executive compensation for Harry Johns, the president and CEO: $1,020,006 in 2021; $1,352,901 in ’20; $1,014,248 in ’19; $1,980,687 in ’18; $1,118,540 in ’17. Total compensation for these five years was about $6.5 million.
Here are the 2021 salaries for nine other Alzheimer’s Association executive officers: $759,728; $715,169; $693,396; $638,275; $623,666; $547,313; $542,303; $428,883; $311,610. Additionally, huge sums were paid last year to independent contractors used for direct marketing and advertising. The five most highly compensated contractors were reported to have received $11.1 million; $4.8 million; $4.3 million; $3.5 million; $2.5 million.
While much of the remaining money collected by the Alzheimer’s Association does fund research, most of this research involves cruel animal experimentation that causes horrific suffering for the victimized animals, with no significant progress made toward the prevention or successful treatment of Alzheimer’s. A typical experiment subjected mice to having holes drilled into their skulls so that electrodes could be inserted. They were then killed using a gruesome procedure designed to drain their blood but preserve their tissues. Their brains were then removed for examination.
Studies have shown that trial drugs that remove toxic amyloid-beta protein from animal brains failed to help human patients with memory issues. As People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals points out, “After decades of wasted time and money, more than 100 unsuccessful drugs, and an untold number of animals’ lives taken, no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or method of slowing its progression in humans has been found.” And the journal Science recently reported that the results of what had been considered a crucial Alzheimer’s experiment on rats was seriously flawed. (https://www.science.org/doi/epdf/10.1126/science.add9993). Please read PETA’s “5 Reasons Why Alzheimer’s Experiments on Animals Are Pointless,” accessible online.
Human and humane-based research has shown that there are ways to lower dementia risks for humans. Much of this information is being taught in colleges. For example, “Core Concepts in Health,” a textbook that has been used at Finger Lakes Community College in basic health education courses, reports “many of the same factors that affect heart disease risk also apply to Alzheimer’s. High blood pressure, excess body weight, inactivity, smoking, unhealthy cholesterol levels, diabetes, depression, stress and diets high in saturated and trans fats all seem to be associated with increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Chicago Health and Aging Study reported in the Archives of Neurology that people consuming the most saturated fats had more than triple the risk of developing Alzheimer’s compared with those who usually don’t eat these foods. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine reports that saturated fats, found in red meats, poultry, dairy products and eggs, have been linked to the production of Alzheimer’s-related beta-amyloid plaque in human brains. Trans fats, found in some foods, have been shown to increase Alzheimer’s more than five-fold.
Consumption of blueberries, grapes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, nuts, beans and chickpeas benefit brain health. Folate, vitamins B6 and B12 found in supplements are brain-protecting, too. (Anyone on a vegan or mostly vegan diet should take vitamin B12 supplements).
Physical and mental activities increase blood flow to the brain, strengthening our brains’ resistance to disease and increasing connections among nerve cells. Brisk exercise for at least 30 minutes daily, reading thought-provoking books, playing games such as chess or cards, and solving crossword puzzles may reduce dementia risks.
Baxter International Inc. tested a drug on people it hoped might help remove amyloid, the sticky plaque that clogs brains. Unfortunately, this drug, Gammagard, failed to slow mental decline or to preserve physical functioning in a study of 390 people with mild and moderate Alzheimer’s. Yet amyloid plaque formation can be largely prevented with vegan diets low in saturated fats.
Wholehearted lifestyle changes rather than half-measures are needed to help prevent Alzheimer’s, e.g., an individual who starts playing chess while remaining on a diet high in saturated fats remains at risk for Alzheimer’s.
Because aluminum has been found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, it is best to avoid uncoated aluminum cookware.
Most of the dietary and other lifestyle changes discussed in the essay, besides lowering Alzheimer’s risks, will also help prevent hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, strokes, heart attacks, and some types of cancer.
Far too often, however, health care providers are too quick to prescribe medications without first recommending lifestyle changes. For example, before prescribing cholesterol lowering drugs that can have adverse side effects, why not first advise a patient how to lower cholesterol levels naturally with a plant-based diet.
Medications are necessary to manage many health issues, but “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Dietary and other lifestyle changes are good ways to stay healthy and to prevent or reduce symptoms of diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Ask your physician about natural health measures you can take to promote optimal health.