An open letter to the Geneva Town Board, Geneva Town Zoning Board, and Geneva Town Planning Board:
It is disappointing, to say the least, the methodology and urgency our elected town board members are utilizing to determine the rationality of the amendment to the local town law 165-3 governing the definition of agricultural tourism.
To recap,
N.Y. Gen. Oblig. §§ 18-301 to 18-303 § 18-301.
Definitions: “Agricultural tourism” means activities, including the production of maple sap and pure maple products made therefrom, farm and winery tours, equine activities both outdoors and indoors but excluding equine therapy, u-pick Christmas trees, hiking, hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation offered to farm visitors, conducted by a farmer on-farm for the enjoyment and/or education of the public, which primarily promote the sale, marketing, production, harvesting or use of the products of the farm and enhance the public’s understanding and awareness of farming and farm life.
Town of Geneva proposed definition:
AGRICULTURAL TOURISM
An agriculture-related enterprise, operated as an accessory use to an active farm operation, which brings together tourism and agriculture for the education and enjoyment of the public, and which may include: hay rides, corn mazes, hay mazes, petting zoos (farm animals only), farm tours and agriculture-themed festivals and other public or private events. “Additionally, these enterprises may bring together tourism and agriculture for the education and enjoyment of the public and, therefore, agricultural commerce shall include special events, farm tours, agriculture-themed festivals, outdoor music, and other public or private events associated with such previously identified retail or wholesale enterprises.”
New York state guidelines related to special events, Farm Marketing etc. can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2019/11/305-afarmmarket.pdf.
1. The first question is “What is the definition of a farm”? The definition in AML §301(11) “farm operation” — “…means the land and on-farm buildings, equipment,… and practices which contribute to the production, preparation and marketing of crops, livestock and livestock products as a commercial enterprise.”
Therefore, does the same Agriculture Tourism definition apply to a large (say 200+ acre) dairy farm and to an approximate 3.6-acre property, zoned agriculture, with a “historic” building on it but no visible “farm”?
2. Rather than opening a Pandora’s box to any type of recreational activity on any “farm” within the Town of Geneva zoned as agriculture, should there not be pre-established guidelines, rules and regulations attached to events conducted under the “Agricultural tourism” definition? These criteria were brought forward and discussed at the most recent public hearing on the subject, but the recommendation was to pass the new definition first and then sort out the ensuing problems! Have we not learned from past mistakes? “ … special events, agriculture-themed festivals, outdoor music, and other public or private events associated with such previously identified retail or wholesale enterprises” will grant carte blanche to any type of recreational gathering, including large wedding receptions, outdoor concerts, etc. on any farm within the Town of Geneva zoned as agriculture.
3. Even if new and current regulations are enacted or modified, does the Town of Geneva have adequate personnel to monitor and enforce infractions? Does the infrastructure (traffic patterns, drainage, sewer) support large gatherings in agriculture-zoned lands within residential neighborhoods?
4. Why are we putting the cart before the horse? Can we not proceed cautiously and attempt to cross all our “T’s” and dot all our “I’s” before embarking on this venture which may set a precedence in our community. What is the rush? I personally do not see the train leaving the station anytime soon. And YES, agri-commerce is essential to farmers and the farming community especially during these stressful times. Let us support agriculture commerce that is “for the enjoyment and/or education of the public, which primarily promote the sale, marketing, production, harvesting or use of the products of the farm and enhance the public’s understanding and awareness of farming and farm life.” Let it not be exploited as a business/entertainment loophole under the pretext of agriculture commerce.
Geneva is aspiring to be the “Gateway” to the Finger Lakes. Supporting legitimate agri-tourism is beneficial to both the farmer, their business as well as the community. Let us not use hurried definitions, protocols or guidelines that are destined for failure but rather employ well-debated and reasonable procedures and processes that will be fair and equitable to everyone. Let us remember and learn from our past oversights and embark on this slippery slope with both our feet well-grounded. After all, this is for the benefit and safety of all concerned.