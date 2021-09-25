On Sept. 11 each year, the bells on the Keuka College campus where I work chime at 8:45, 9:03, 9:43, and 10:10 a.m. to remember those whose lives were taken. Years ago, everyone on campus could remember where they were and what they were doing when they learned that ordinary people in our nation were under attack. Time, of course, has moved on. Today’s college students know 9/11 only as an historical event, in the way that I know Pearl Harbor Day and the day JFK was assassinated.
I was talking with a class of first-year students recently, curious to know how they know 9/11 and what it means to them. The general theme of their responses is that they know it as a horrific event, yet one that brought our country together in ways they’ve not experienced in their lives.
When people who lived through Pearl Harbor and JFK’s assassination share their stories, I can understand how our country came together because I lived through 9/11 and I’ve seen — and been part of — a unified America. What was so striking to me in my conversation with those students is that they’ve not yet experienced a unified America in their lives, despite living through one of our country’s darkest chapters.
Twenty years ago, we saw how strong our country can truly be when we come together and rally around a common cause. Yes, fighting terrorism, but also on that fateful day and the weeks, months, and years that followed, we rallied around helping those in need. We rallied together as a nation to help one another heal, provide for those who lost loved ones, create a safer environment, and renew our national pride. Many brave women and men joined our armed forces to protect our nation and ensure that we — and future generations — could live free from the fears of terrorism.
Two decades later, we’re fighting a different kind of enemy that’s killing ordinary people in our country. Yet many of our citizens are vilifying the troops of this battle — our first responders, doctors, nurses, and scientists — and laughing at the victims of this fight. There was a story circulating recently about a group of adults in Tennessee who heckled a high school student out of a school board meeting. He was there to argue in favor of a mask requirement because his grandmother, a teacher, died from COVID-19. He was mourning his grandmother and beseeching those in power to enact a measure that he believes would protect his life and the lives of those around him, and the “adults” in the room laughed at him.
Views on masks aside, is this the way we treat children in America? Is this how we would’ve responded to the grandson of a 9/11 victim arguing for heightened airport security?
Our children, teenagers, and young adults deserve to experience a nation united around a common cause. They deserve to see how strong we can be when we come together. They deserve to experience how powerful America’s collective compassion can be.
We united as a people 20 years ago, in the face of an enemy that killed parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and sons and daughters. Back then, we were willing to make personal sacrifices in the interest of the greater good. We cheered for those on the front lines of that fight. We put our politics aside and, regardless of whether we voted for him or not or agreed with his politics or not, rallied behind our President and cheered him on as he stood on the rubble of the twin towers and bellowed a promise through a bullhorn that this was a fight America would win.
What’s stopping us, the same people who rallied together two decades ago, from coming together in the interest of a common good again?
Our pledge of allegiance says that we are “one nation, under God, indivisible.”
Don’t we owe it to our children, our country, ourselves, and perhaps even our God, to start acting like it again?