In the 1980s, I taught military history, strategy, and tactics at the Air Force Academy. In preparing the future leaders of the Air Force, we analyzed the success of various wars using three criteria: Society/leadership; organization/planning; and technology/employment. We used a pyramid to illustrate that all three areas are needed to contribute to the outcome for a war to be successful. We would then look at a war and grade it in these areas to determine its success. So perhaps, a month into the Russian-Ukraine conflict, we may be able to assign some initial grades.
• Leadership — In this conflict, we can see that Russian President Putin represents the traditional authoritarian leader who directs the war, with little input from others and society at large.
A useful analogy to this is Hitler’s 1941 campaign against the Soviet Union. Hitler made all the calls and pushed the German army deep into the Russian countryside. These leaders — Putin and Hitler — used faulty assumptions to begin their campaigns, primarily that it would be a quick victory. The campaigns stalled as their leaders did not fully understand the conditions that their armies would face in the field.
So if my cadets were to grade Putin on leadership, I would think they would give it a C-.
• Organization/planning — This second area is equally important. No matter how good plans are, they often are useless once combat begins.
The best example of war planning that failed is in World War I. All the belligerents had war plans which governed their actions. Like a well-oiled machine, each plan put armies in motion. On June 28, 1914, Archduke Francis Ferdinand was assassinated. Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia; Germany invaded Luxembourg and Belgium; France invaded Alsace; British forces arrived in France; Austria-Hungary invaded Russia. And by September, all the major nations were at war. The conflict would bog down on the Western Front for four bloody years.
The assumptions of the conflict and its execution were flawed because they did not consider an important factor: “the fog of war.” No matter how good the plan is, it would have to change based on events. Putin’s plan has been stymied because he did not consider that the people of Ukraine would rise and stall his advance. Coupled with the fact that it was not a quick victory, logistical support of the army would break down. Finally, he did not anticipate the strong reaction led by the United States and NATO to this attack.
The overall grade for the planning aspect of the war is D-.
• Technology — This is the base of the pyramid. For wars to be successful, the technology available has to be employed effectively.
Stalled on the ground, Putin has now resorted to terror bombing as Hitler did in 1940 with Britain. In addition to military targets, bombing hits areas of political significance and civilians. In 1940, it failed as the British met the challenge, and the Nazi tactics significantly shifted American opinion. Before the air battle, many Americans accepted that Britain could not survive. They were wrong.
Today, it might appear that the same argument is prevailing, at least in Putin’s mind. But this bombing has only strengthened the Ukrainian people’s resolve, as it did in 1940 with the British. Terror bombing is a tactic of last resort; it means that the leader has not employed his other means of war and technology effectively. If Putin wins, it will be a Pyrrhic victory that will have destroyed his war machine and country. So again, at best, a C-.
• Overall — Putin is blinded by his ambition. Like so many before him, he has lost sight of his goal. His blood is up, as they often said of generals in the 19th century, and instead of employing the three aspects of war effectively, he will plow on no matter how disastrous the outcome. His overall grade from my “cadets” — D+.
In closing, I cite Sun Tzu, born 544 B.C., a Chinese general, military strategist, and reputed author of “The Art of War,” the earliest military treatise. He stresses how important it is to truly “know your enemy” and use intellect over brute force as much as possible.
To Putin, Sun Tzu might have said: “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”