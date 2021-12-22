Dear President Biden, Vice-President Harris, Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand, Rep. Reed, and all U.S. senators and members of Congress:
I needed some time to process the tragic school shooting in Michigan before I could write this. I am a middle school teacher in Ithaca, N.Y. I teach 83 sixth-graders who are 11 and 12 years old. I am also a 61-year-old wife, the mother of two, and the grandmother of a 2-month-old baby boy. I have many reasons to keep living.
We had an active shooter lockdown in our building three weeks ago. It was evident to me that it was not a drill. There had been some threats made to high school students in the building next to ours that morning. We were told that the threats proved to be unfounded, but, later in the afternoon we were locked down for an unusually long time.
It turned out to be a shooting incident that took place in the city that was not school-related; however, the suspects had fled into our vicinity. Later the same evening, there were shots fired into an empty school bus in our district. Of course, we did not know any of this at the time.
What I did know was that if my classroom door opened, and anyone but our school administrative team came through the door, I was going to die protecting the students in my Block 7B study hall. And I would. I always tell my students, on the day that I meet them, that the first, most important responsibility of my job is to keep them safe. I take that responsibility very seriously.
I have been an educator since 1999, the year of the Columbine High School massacre. I have lived with the knowledge, for 22 years, that I could die protecting my students. For more than 45 minutes, I stood next to my classroom door, certain in the knowledge that I would do everything in my power to keep those children safe.
For hours afterward, I was nauseated and shaking. When I think about it now, I still feel ill.
It has been reported that in the United States more than 278,000 students at 289 schools have experienced the trauma of gun violence at school since Columbine — and “ … at least 157 children, educators and other people have been killed in (those) assaults, and another 351 have been injured.”1
The students at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut should not be dead. We can do better.
The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., should not be dead. We can do better.
The students at Oxford High School in Michigan should not be dead. NO STUDENT, NO CHILD, NO INNOCENT PERSON, should ever die from gun violence. We can do better.
We MUST do better.
YOU must do better.
After all, it is also YOUR job to keep US ALL safe.
It is well past time to pass and enforce effective gun laws in this country.
The fact that Karen McDonald, the Oakland County, Mich., prosecutor in the Oxford High School shooting is encountering pushback for filing charges against the shooter’s parents is disgraceful.
“I absolutely acknowledge that it hasn’t been done before, though I didn’t know that at the time, and ... it wouldn’t have altered my decision,” (McDonald) said. “ … prosecutors don’t like to do things for the first time, and they also don’t like to do things that might result in a ‘not guilty.’ ” 2
Kudos to Ms. McDonald for having the courage of her conviction.
Why hasn’t this been done before?
Too many states will not enact or enforce such laws, for fear of upsetting their electorate. It should be mandatory under federal law to prosecute adults who fail to secure legal weapons that are subsequently used in a school shooting. Those adults are just as responsible as if they had pulled the trigger themselves — perhaps even more so.
