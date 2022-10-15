The discussion of the salaries and composition of the Geneva Police Department remains as emotional and potentially divisive as ever. A story in the Finger Lakes Times of Sept. 30, “GPD gets staffing boost,” raises these issues again.
As the story noted, left unanswered is the fate of the promised study by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). This study was to be released this past summer. It considered the very question of staffing — does Geneva have too few, too many, or an adequate complement of officers? It also considered the question of overtime: Is there a better structure of assignment of duties and coverage than is currently practiced?
Of course, this is only one study — it was free and conducted by former law enforcement officials not connected to our city. But wouldn’t it have been wise if City Council had waited and acted on the basis of that knowledge? Good research, of course, requires several sources, thus a second opinion might well be wise — after all, as the Times reported, the city will be investing over $3 million just in salaries to the police department of approximately 30 members to cover a city of 5.85 square miles.
But what are the salaries that are in question? Councilor Gaglianese complained that, “We do not have competitive salaries.” As the Times story stated, “[Chief] Passalacqua noted Ontario County and the city of Canandaigua offer better pay and benefits. In particular, he said, the family health plan under the city’s contract is very expensive.”
But is the volume of requests and the nature of requests similar in both cities? Is the purported difficulty in finding officers a Geneva-centric problem or is it a national problem, where throwing more money at something still might not make policing attractive?
Regarding the expensive city contract: It was not foisted on the GPD but the result of negotiations with the police union. When the Chief claims the contract is expensive, he might mean that it costs the city more; or he might mean it necessitates more out-of-pocket costs for officers (perhaps less expensive for the city, hence taxpayers, but more expensive for the individual officer). Most employees with an employer-provided healthcare plan have seen their benefits shrink and co-pays increase. Why should the police be any different? Or is the Chief out of touch with how most of us juggle our own budgets?
Councilor Gaglianese’s comment regarding the uncompetitiveness of the GPD’s salaries raises the question: What are those salaries? According to the current union contract for command officers in the GPD, a sergeant’s base salary for 2023 will range from $83,688 to $88,999. A lieutenant’s base salary will range from $90,458 to $95,756. And what of officers on the beat — or actually in their cruisers which are routinely replaced every two or three years at a cost of at least $70,000 once detailing and equipping is completed? According to the last union contract, which expired in 2020, the base salary for a lateral transfer (from one police department to Geneva’s, all else being equal) was $62,038. The new contract increased that base salary roughly 2% for each year. When looking at the actual salaries paid in 2020 (the last data set I have available), the salaries (exclusive of benefits) ranged from $79,000 to $134,000, with the preponderance hovering in the $96,000 to $103,000 range (City of Geneva detail accounting from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020). Did you know this? Most people I asked thought a lieutenant made about $40,000 to $45,000 a year. Did Mr. Gaglianese, who was the Council liaison to the Police Budget Review Board but came to less than a third of the meetings while I was on the board, tell you this? Did Council? Chief Passalacqua?
No. And, frankly, they don’t want you to know. Especially the union — if they did, their claim of being underpaid and underfunded would be laughed at. And let’s be honest, their work is no more dangerous than a teacher in a Geneva school or a worker in the DPW. And not any more essential. Let’s put those salaries into Geneva’s context: According to the US 2020 Census, the median individual income in Geneva is $21,000; the median household income is $42,500. The median U.S. household income is $65,000. Clearly even the new hires to the department are doing far better than most Genevans, including teachers. Do officers live in the city of Geneva, where they might understand the complexity of a small city whose poverty rate is nearly 20%? In fact, many do not live — hence invest — in the city they serve.
This is not an argument against paying officers well. But replacing nine retirements and also adding to the department is not justified. Certainly not when considering all the other needs of the city and its limited tax-base. In the proposed 2023 City budget, 45% is allotted to the public safety departments (police and fire), with the bulk of that going to the police. As in past years, a fractional amount is allotted to recreational and community services — 3%. At last May’s Council meeting Councilor Pealer complained that he had spent his weekends refurbishing a city-owned baseball field, and that he could sorely use some clay for the infield. Fine clay is expensive, he said; the city had not budgeted for that and hence baseball fields — and no doubt other recreational facilities — suffered. Mr. Pealer is the councilor whose area of concern is the city’s recreational facilities. And yet, he supports a budget that does not provide adequate funding for what he is passionate about.
Is it possible that Council does not know how to do basic addition and subtraction? Expanding the police department — adding those two positions is an expansion as they were originally provisional not guaranteed — or replacing every one of those nine retirements will mean other things will go by the wayside. Every decision affects the whole — and unfortunately the Council, guided by its conservative members, only looks at individual pieces and not the whole, hence Mr. Gaglianese complains, “Why are we not adding staff?” Indeed, you could ask that of any department. Ask Mr. Pealer.
Does the current scheduling of officers on duty make sense for a city our size? Would a smaller but better paid police force be more appropriate? Perhaps eliminate most or all of those nine soon-to-be-open positions and redirect funds toward other aspects of public safety that in the end might substantially lower the workload of the GPD? For example, the greatest number of calls are those regarding domestic violence. The sources of domestic violence exist long before the police arrive; increasing the number of police will not solve this problem. Crimes arising out of boredom will not be prevented by more police. They might be prevented by what Mr. Pealer implicitly appealed for: More recreational facilities and community mentors.
Perhaps Geneva should reconsider how it describes itself. “City” inflates a perception of size and need, and for some shadows of violence and danger. Perhaps “Village” (after all we’re barely 13,000 souls) or “community”? “Public safety” is used euphemistically or at best very narrowly: Policing is a narrow slice of what constitutes “public safety” but in the budget and in conversation, it assumes a dominant place where all other aspects are ignored. But the city administration — Council and staff — are happy to comply to the wishes of their primary constituents: developers and the police union. One gets inordinate and unrecoverable tax breaks, and the other receives an inordinately large slice of a poorly baked budget pie.