Wow! This year’s Seneca County National Night Out, which was held on Aug. 1 at Rodman Lott & Son Farms in Seneca Falls, was a HUGE success because of the tremendous collaboration of so many people, agencies and businesses throughout our entire county!
The purpose of National Night Out is to connect community with law enforcement agencies for a night of fun and learning, and we more than accomplished that goal through the wonderful cooperation and participation of eight different agencies: Interlaken Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s, Seneca Falls Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and the New York State Troopers, Park Police and Department of Environmental Conservation Officers.
Visitors enjoyed seeing all the different vehicles and equipment (JetSki to armored truck, bulletproof vests, and other lifesaving equipment); the state troopers rappelling demonstration (from a helicopter); the Seneca County sheriff’s K-9 demonstrations; and learning about the attacks on 9/11. Other new attractions we were excited to welcome included Mercy Flight’s helicopter and simulator, and the Finger Lakes Air Pirates simulator.
We can’t begin to thank the Lott family enough for their warm hospitality and generosity, allowing us to host over 500 youth and adults in addition to the 150 vendors and volunteers. Once again, the Waterloo PD, Seneca Falls PD, and Seneca County sheriff’s office benevolent associations funded the bounce house, obstacle course, and sno-cones; the members of Seneca Falls Rotary served 400 hot dogs and lemonades; delicious desserts were provided by Downtown Deli; Tommy Dee provided live musical entertainment; and Regional Transit Service buses provided free transportation from Romulus and South Seneca schools. Auburn Ice and Seneca Falls Fire Department provided ice for the sno-cones, and Hidden Cove food truck joined us this year to offer up additional food items for sale.
The night always ends with a water balloon toss, partnering youth with our law enforcement officers for some good laughs. Over 150 raffles and prizes were passed out to youth thanks to financial support and product donations from Waterloo Container, Summit Federal Credit Union, Council on Alcohol & Addictions, Seneca County Workforce Development, Seneca County Community Counseling, Seneca Meadows, Sessler Wrecking, Waterloo Lions Club, Generations Bank, S.M.S., United Way of Seneca County, Hamblin Pools, Mobile Combat Laser Tag, Connie’s Dinner, Wilson Press, Molly Headley Insurance, and Walmart. Adult raffle prizes were courtesy of del Lago Resort & Casino, Ferrara Lumber, Sinicropi Florist, and the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
Special thanks to our participating agencies who joined us and passed out free information and swag to our community: the Governor’s Highway Traffic Safety Committee, Seneca County Stop DWI, United Way of Seneca County, Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, Seneca County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Council for Alcohol & Addictions, STEPS, Cayuga/Seneca Action Program, Seneca County Community Counseling, Summit Credit Union, Seneca County Health Department, Alzheimer’s Association, Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes, Seneca County Court System, Child Advocacy, Glove House, House of Concern, and Safe Harbors.
Last, but certainly not least, nothing gets done without a planning committee and volunteers. Sincere thanks to everyone who worked the past few months to host such an amazing night for everyone in our county.
What an awesome opportunity for our entire community to come together for some free, family-friendly fun! Check out “Seneca County National Night Out” on Facebook to view pictures from this and last year’s event. If you missed out this year, we look forward to seeing you at next year’s event on Aug. 6, 2024.