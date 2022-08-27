The shelf life of some of the things we eat can be anywhere from a few days to … well, an eternity. Honey, for instance. While excavating the ancient Egyptian tomb of King Tutankhamun (King Tut), 20th century archeologists found a “jar of 3,000-year-old eatable honey.” Amazing, right? Realistically, they say you could “dip into a thousand-year-old jar of honey and enjoy it … as if it were day-old honey.”
Honey’s insane shelf life is due in large part to its low moisture content. Microorganisms — the little devils that target and spoil our food — require adequate moisture to get a foothold and survive. Simply put, honey, when properly kept, doesn’t provide the environment these bacteria require. Keeping a tight lid on the honeypot ensures freshness. Foods like honey may or may not last an eternity but, denying bacteria the atmosphere critical for growth is paramount to their ridiculously long shelf life.
Honey was said to be a staple on George Washington’s breakfast table. Historians say that Washington drenched his “hoe cakes” (colloquial for griddle cakes) in honey and butter (Just to be clear, “hoe cakes” got their name from cakes baked on the flat of a hoe over an open fire). Ostensibly, if the lid had been placed tightly on George’s honeypot, and the pot returned to the shelf and left undisturbed for 246 years, we could take it down today and enjoy the same honey enjoyed way back in 1776 by America’s “favorite” Founding Father, George Washington.
I wish I could say the same for the Washington legacy. I mean those monumental undertakings I’ve been reading about since grammar school, those principled heroics of George Washington and his confidants. How often we forget that it was through his and their indomitable spirit — a handful of farmers, mind you — that the world was given its first conscionable start in the establishment of fairness and justice. Through their conviction to a great cause, and their determination to establish what amounts to a honeypot of “reasonable” governing philosophies, we enjoy freedom today such as it is. Through a handful of farmers, history’s greatest vision of human freedom was realized, the attitudes and principals of fair play given a favorable environment in which to gain momentum. But liberty for “all,” the quality or state of everyone being free, would first have to be understood by “all.” It should be emphasized and understood here that cultural shifts of this magnitude do not happen overnight.
Being good stewards of the honeypot has been a challenge from the very beginning. The esprit de corps that hovered over our early battles has eroded naturally by time. Pledging allegiance to the flag, standing and singing the National Anthem, trusting in God are worthy exercises in spirit no less important than regularly exercising the mind and body. But there’s an evolving culture of irrationalism looking to blow the lid off the honeypot, bring change to our national spirit through intuition, instinct or feeling rather than reason and decorum. Quintessential components of liberty are being discarded or wrongly put to shame by the ingenuous protestations of play actors masquerading as concerned citizens. History is being swept under the rug; valuable lessons denied future generations.
Radicalize rather than rationalize is becoming popular. We’ve become hyperconscious in our conversations, hyperemotional in our thinking, hyperaggressive in our actions. Of course, the victim in all this hyperactivity is our “sweet land of liberty,” our honeypot of autonomy that we’ve fought hard to preserve for more than two centuries, protected with our lives from worldly influence.
I do believe it’s past time that we became hyperaware of the declining atmosphere in Washington D. C. and the increasingly radical governing philosophies that would spoil our honeypot. Money and power — they’ve become a religion in our legislative, executive and judicial branches of government, one sour apple after another trampling on the cause of Washington the man (as he predicted). The little devils that work daily to spoil our liberty, we need to deny them the environment they require, deny them their foothold. It’s either that or the cause is lost and, with it, George Washington’s vision of America.