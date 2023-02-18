Xylitol, used in sugar-free baked goods, gum, candy, chewable vitamins, toothpaste, and other oral hygiene products, is highly toxic to dogs, ferrets and perhaps other animals, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Xylitol triggers insulin production, rapid drops in blood sugar levels, vomiting, tremors, seizures and liver failure. Keep Xylitol products from animals. Use precautions when discarding xylitol products.
Avoid softwood beddings, particularly cedar and pine, for small animals. These beddings cause respiratory, liver and skin diseases in animals. People who believe they are allergic to animals sometimes may be actually allergic to the softwood shavings. Corncob bedding is non-toxic; however, animals sometimes choke on the pieces.
Safer beddings are made from reclaimed cellulose fiber (CareFresh), aspen, pressed paper pellets, alfalfa, grain byproducts, straw, or recycled newspaper printed with soy ink. Regular print can be harmful if ingested.
Avoid pet foods with artificial colors or chemical preservatives because they are suspected carcinogens or may trigger allergies.
I am grateful that New York now prohibits veterinarians from declawing cats unless medically necessary. Imagine having the first joint of all your fingers removed, and that may sensitize you to what cats experience when they are declawed.
Keep your cats indoors. When they roam too far from home, they can be hit by cars, poisoned by lawn chemicals (which are highly toxic to people, too) or antifreeze spills, or harmed by unscrupulous people. They may wander away or prey on wildlife we want to protect.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed into law S.1130/A.4283 to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores. This legislation aims to stop the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline which has, in the words of A.4283 sponsor Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, “allowed brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers.”
This legislation received large bipartisan support. Sen. Pam Helming voted for the bill; Assembly members Jeff Gallahan, Brian Manktelow and Philip Palmesano voted against the bill, as did Sen. Thomas O’Mara. Palmesano and O’Mara serve districts that include Yates County, which has been dubbed “the puppy mill capital of New York State.”
It is always best to “adopt, don’t shop” when you decide to open your hearts and homes to a companion animal. Far too many animals are euthanized in animal shelters simply because there aren’t enough people adhering to “adopt, don’t shop.” Please support animal shelters and animal rescue organizations instead of the animal breeding industries.
Dogs belong inside our homes except when exercised outdoors under our supervision. Don’t tether or pen them outdoors for lengthy time periods. A Canandaigua city ordinance, in addition to requiring dogs tethered outdoors to always have access to food, water and shelter, further stipulates a dog may be tethered outdoors for no longer than eight hours in any 24-hour period. Other communities should adopt similar ordinances.
While New York State law does not regulate how much time dogs can be kept outdoors, state law requires adequate dog sheltering. The law specifically requires that the shelter have a waterproof roof; be structurally sound with insulation appropriate to local climatic conditions and sufficient to protect the dog from inclement weather; be constructed to allow each dog adequate freedom of movement to make normal postural adjustments, including the ability to stand up, turn around and lie down with limbs outstretched; and allow for effective removal of excretions, other waste material, dirt and trash. Every county in our region, especially Yates County, needs to do a better job of enforcing these laws.
Rawhide ingestion puts dogs at risk for bacterial infections, digestive disturbances (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), intestinal blockages and choking to death. Nylabones are safer alternatives, according to veterinarians.
If you can no longer care for companion animals don’t give them away to strangers without checking out proposed new home, and plans for veterinary needs of the animal. People who sell animals for cruel experimentation or for bait in illegal dog fighting activities routinely search for “free to a good home” notices.
Don’t allow companion animals to breed. Ask your local humane society about low-cost spay/neuter programs.
Enjoy your companion animals. When you provide them with a safe, comfortable and loving home, you enrich your own life, too.