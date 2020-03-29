An elder, homebound by Gov. Cuomo’s order, I’ve had plenty of time for reflection during the final days of Women’s History Month. I’ve been remembering the years when I happily prepared for a future like Mom’s. That was during my childhood in the 1940s, and my teenage years in the ‘50s and early ‘60s. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother, and I was the oldest of four daughters, then two sons.
With my marriage in 1964 and the onset of the Second Wave of the Women’s Movement in the early ‘70s, my life unfolded in totally unanticipated ways. As a young wife and mother, I didn’t foresee my current passion for working for women’s equality (yes, still) and empowering women’s leadership. And I didn’t foresee that after becoming a grandmother, I would deliberately re-locate to Seneca Falls, national symbol of women’s activism and persistence.
In this column I want to share basics of my story — one woman’s unexpected journey.
In July 1968 when our son was almost 3 and his sister was 6 months old, we moved to New Haven, Connecticut. My husband had been appointed Director of Undergraduate Admissions at Yale. He would be working with the famed “Inky” Clark, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions. Applicants’ folder-reading that fall and winter was not business as usual. In the spring of 1969 all-male Yale College admitted the first undergraduate women. As a proud wife, I felt associated with my spouse’s small part in this history-making event. Years after his father’s death, for Christmas 2016, my son surprised me with a new book, “Keep the Damned Women Out: The Struggle for Coeducation.” Chapter 6 tells the Yale story.
When I turned 30 in 1972, I entered the interdisciplinary, American Studies Ph.D. program at Yale. With a son in kindergarten and a daughter in preschool, my time was considerably freed up. Because most grad students in our small, incoming group had recently earned college degrees, I felt out of place. I didn’t tell anyone I had kids. To look more “with it,” I had my ears pierced — at the time not a suburban mom thing to do. Young women in our group were drawn to women’s history and the fast-growing feminist movement. Not me. Not interested. That first semester I met with one of my professors, an “Old Blue” (Yalie). He scolded me; said I was “taking the place of a man.” Not angry but upset, I worried that he was right. Did I belong?
Five years later, as I was working on my Ph.D. dissertation, “Ministry After Freud,” my husband and I separated. Our divorce surprised family and friends. Until now, I have not revealed publicly the cause. In short, I found myself in the position of many wives at the time: Our husbands were in the closet. (Forever friends, I was with him during his last days in 2008.)
When I became a single mother, the kids were 9 and 7. My daughter shocked me one day when she said, “Mom, you’re a divorcée.” Given my church-focused upbringing, this had been absolutely unthinkable. Born in 1915 in Kansas, my father was a “P.K.,” a preacher’s kid. Oddly enough, as my identity and sense of self began slowly to change, my role model became Dad’s father, the Rev. Dr. O.E. Allison. In 1979 I enrolled at Yale’s Divinity School, almost ready to consider myself a “feminist.” I was essentially preparing to enter a profession mostly closed to women. And many wanted to Keep the Women Out.
In 1981 I was graduated with both degrees, and ordained to Protestant ministry. During the ‘80s I served as Vassar College Chaplain and then as Acting Associate Chaplain at Yale. Our kids finished high school and went to college. During the ‘90s I served as part-time pastor of the small Congregational Church in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on the NY state line. As a parish clergywoman I encountered tremendous support and appreciation for my work, but also patriarchy, sexism, and misogyny. This led me to delve into books on women’s history I had earlier avoided — Elizabeth Cady’s Stanton’s, The Women’s Bible, for example.
For support and encouragement, I gathered together sisters from different faith traditions who served as ministers and spiritual leaders in our area. We met regularly and soon discovered we all valued diversity, inclusion, cooperation, non-hierarchical leadership, and, of course, women’s equality. In 1992 we formed a nonprofit organization, the Women’s Interfaith Institute — or WII — in the Berkshires, with me as Founding Director.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts led the nation in issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2004. This enlightened, groundbreaking decision has promoted mental health, well-being and flourishing. As the LGBT community proclaims: “Love is Love.” Not surprisingly, officiating at marriages between husband and husband, wife and wife provided high points of my ministry. I lived the destructive consequences of my husband’s tormented, double life. He was a brilliant, funny, gifted man, who died tragically in San Francisco of alcohol and meth addictions. I do wish he were healthy and alive for our six grandkids.
After moving to Upstate NY to become Protestant Chaplain at Ithaca College, I with the Rev. Marilyn Foster of Seneca Falls and other clergy sisters established the WII of the Finger Lakes in 2002. At the time a sign on the lawn of the Wesleyan Church in Seneca Falls read, “For Sale-Price Reduced.” My 60th birthday, the 21st anniversary of my ordination, and the 10th anniversary of the WII Berkshires provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I sent an appeal letter to extended family, friends, and former boyfriends, colleagues, neighbors, and parishioners. The message? SEND MONEY! Most did, my 8-year-old granddaughter included. Our Institute purchased the Wesleyan Church in 2003; reroofed and adapted it for reuse; and for a dozen years we held countless events there.
Our deteriorating, downtown Wesleyan Church will be 150 years old in 2021. It is next-door neighbor to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park — a prized and highly trafficked location. The dream is that with a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project grant, the property will change hands; the historic church building will be rehabbed and repurposed by the SFPAC; and Seneca Falls will proudly have a Performing Arts Center. Opening night is scheduled for April 2022! Good things will surely come.
Dear reader, I thank you for “listening” as I’ve shared the story of my evolving feminism. Deciding to reveal myself, in print, is scary. However, despite the need to maintain physical distance during this pandemic, we are called to be brave and to trust one another. From the ingenuity and wisdom of people in our country and world, we are learning that putting ourselves “out there” and connecting with one another is ultimately life-giving. Praise be!