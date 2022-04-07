On June 1, 1964, I was graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Even though I spent just the final three of my college semesters at UNC, that makes me a “Tar Heel.”
Not a sports fan, I do not follow college basketball. Even so, I knew that the Tar Heels had a big game coming up on April 2. How in the world did I know this? Well, every night I do watch the “PBS News Hour,” and one of the first stories on the program that early evening was about the Tar Heels’ game against Duke’s Blue Devils.
I was amazed. A sports story leading the national and international news? How did this happen?
And then I recalled that anchor Hari Sreenivasan had announced that the “PBS News Hour Weekend” television program would be moving from its nine-year-long host location on WNET in New York to WETA in Washington, D.C., on April 2. Even though the game would be played in New Orleans, with a home base now in Virginia, top news billing for a game of intense rivals between favored Duke and “underdog” UNC made more sense to me.
Then, on Sunday morning, I learned from a New York Times article that UNC won Saturday’s game 81-77 in an “upset.” This piece was definitely interesting to me because it focused on the Blue Devils’ coach, Mike Krzyzewski, whose retirement had been known for a year. The man lost his very last game in a long and distinguished career.
A human-interest story, I wanted to learn more. How did he respond? Remarkably — “with a calmness that conveyed a peace with how it all ended,” observed reporter Alanis Thames.
She quotes the coach’s words after the game. “I think when you have three daughters, 10 grandchildren and you’ve been through quite a bit. You’re used to taking care of the emotions of the people you love and that you’re responsible for. And that’s where I’m at.”
Coach Krzyzewski elaborated. “I’ve been blessed to be in the arena. And when you’re in the arena, you’re either going to come out feeling great, or you’re going to feel agony. But you always will feel great about being in the arena. And I’m sure that that’s the thing that I’ll look back and I’ll miss: I won’t be in the arena anymore.”
Why am I motivated to write a guest appearance column about this sports story? Because as someone long retired and in her 80th year, I relate to Coach Krzyzewski’s experience. It seems to be almost a parable for life, and particularly meaningful for elders. Having been in (whatever) arena, we look back knowing, “I won’t be in the arena anymore.” Nevertheless, with gratitude we can “always feel great about being in the arena.”