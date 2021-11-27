On behalf of five inmates at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, Disability Rights Advocates and Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York recently filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the plaintiffs are denied adequate wheelchairs and canes for their disabilities.
The lawsuit also alleges that the prison refuses to replace or provide mobility aides; provides wheelchairs that are not tailored to the needs of the users; denies needed assistance with the activities of daily living; and fails to provide reliable “pushers” for wheelchair dependent inmates who can’t push themselves and who are routinely left stranded while trying to get to and from meals, health care appointments, phone calls, recreation and the law library (Finger Lakes Times, Sept. 1).
I am confident the organizations that filed the lawsuit made sure the inmates’ complaints were credible prior to filing it and that they decided to go to court because the prison administration and the Department of Correctional Services (DOCS) had failed to take corrective actions to address the inmates’ complaints.
One of the plaintiffs said, “It has been a constant struggle with DOCS to get a wheelchair that isn’t falling apart and someone to push it. When I have to push myself, I can’t breathe and my chest hurts. I shouldn’t be hurting myself like this just to get to and from meals and programs, or spending hours a day waiting for someone to help me. Things need to change not just for me but for all of the other guys in here who can’t get around.”
Although the New York State Commission of Correction was created during the 1970s to be a watchdog commission to oversee the state’s prisons and jails, it has been a weak and ineffective agency, largely unresponsive to legitimate grievances of inmates. Why hasn’t the Commission gone to bat for inmates with disabilities at Five Points? Why is it necessary for lawsuits to be filed in order to remedy unnecessary cruelty at this prison?
To understand why the Commission is not doing the job for which it was created, let’s time travel back to the 1970s during the early years of the Commission’s existence.
In February 1974 and March 1975 R. Robert Byers, an investigator for the Commission, visited the Dutchess County Jail in Poughkeepsie and reported that the facility was “in total violation of all minimum standards.” After Byers, a former Guilderland police chief, and co-inspector Stephen Rahavy complained that their reports were ignored, they were fired by Commission Chairman Morton G. Van Hoesen.
On April 21, 1975, Byers and Rahavy testified before the State Senate Committee on Crime and Correction. Byers said that “the Commission was created to prevent more Atticas, more suicides, more conditions of filth and inadequate treatment. As we now know, it has failed.”
Both former inspectors testified that they were also prevented from conducting thorough investigations of the Schenectady, Albany, Ulster and Westchester County jails.
Sen. Ralph Marino, who chaired the Crime and Correction Committee, expressed dismay with the Commission’s performance and suggested the need for legislation that would “hopefully make the Commission what it was intended to be, a strong watchdog.”
In 1976, Gov. Hugh Carey selected Herman Schwartz, a strong defender of inmates’ rights, to head the Commission, but the State Senate refused to accept his appointment.
Three years ago, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said that “the State Commission of Correction is not adequately monitoring what’s happening in our prisons.”
Fast forward to 2021. The fact that the Commission has never become “the strong watchdog” it was supposed to be is a significant reason why denial of basic rights of disabled Five Points inmates has been tolerated, and why a lawsuit had to be filed in order to seek improved conditions at the prison.
The Commission is aware of health care deficiencies at Five Points. Joseph Schlum died there five years ago. The Commission’s Medical Review Board determined that his death was preventable. He died of acute bowel obstruction with intestinal infarction. The Review Board reported that during Schlum’s 17 hours of care in the infirmary prior to his death, there was a failure to perform a proper assessment or measurement of what the investigators said were “frank signs” of an obstructed bowel. Schlum was wrongfully prescribed laxatives that rapidly exacerbated his condition. Schlum did not receive a proper medical assessment, diagnosis or referral for surgical intervention.
For the most part, however, the Commission looks the other way when dealing with prison inadequacies. And when they substantiate preventable deaths, Commission findings do not usually result in enforcing measures to stop future preventable deaths or other shortcomings associated with substandard health care.
We need a Commission that promptly and thoroughly investigates inhumane prison and jail conditions, and which has sufficient clout to persuade state officials and prison superintendents to promptly make needed changes. Staff members must have better training in investigative techniques, complainants should be kept aware of developments throughout the investigatory process, and the non-profit and advocacy organizations that provide inmate services should have a say about Commission policy.