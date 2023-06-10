You should never put the new antlers of a deer to your nose and smell them. They have little insects that crawl into the nose and devour the brain.” This is the entirety of Yoshida Kento’s Essay 149. Kento was a 14th-century Buddhist monk.
In his book, “The Noise Of Typewriters,” Lance Morrow, pondering Kento’s essay, concludes: “I came to think of certain American political ideas and politicians and media figures as antler bugs. Fanatics and fanaticisms. I have watched them crawl into people’s brains and devour them.”
On mere size and appearance, it is difficult to think of Donald Trump as an antler bug. But there is little doubt that he has crawled into many noses and devoured many brains.
In today’s political dystopia, antler bugs breed prolifically. And for every fanatical Trump acolyte, there emerge five deranged Trump haters. Or so it seems. The perception may be skewed in that the haters dominate the public microphone. They are predominant among the media members, the academics, the celebrities, and the social activists who craft the mainstream public narrative. On the other hand, there are Fox News and talk radio to serve up a generous helping of Trump approval.
Donald Trump once said that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his people would still support him. Scary enough. Equally scary are those who see vile hatred of Trump as a substitute for reasonable thought, and who frame every issue in terms of the Orange Man. The Trump presidency is certainly open to the praise and criticisms accorded to every presidency. As President, Trump was neither a stirring colossus nor a proto-Nazi. What amazes is that supposedly rational people continue to suggest that he was/is one or the other.
The antler bugs, more than Trump himself, are destroying public discourse in this country. Whereas many newspaper columnists (James Reston and Walter Lippmann come readily to my aged mind) once offered considered judgment and analysis, today’s offerings are often little more than partisan small mindedness. Same for television news. Walter Cronkite, the patron saint of honest newscasting, may well have desired good ratings, but the audience felt confident that he was conscientiously dedicated to accurate reporting.
Today, the average red meat seeking news consumer knows exactly who to watch or read in order to have his/her biases confirmed. If you’re a Republican you watch Fox. If you hate Donald Trump, you read just about any syndicated columnist. You can be as confident and comfortable with the message as a Yankee fan is in watching the YES network.
What began as a somewhat limited Trump Derangement Syndrome or Trump Idolatry has now spread to all facets of political and cultural life. Opponents’ ideas are no longer up for debate since the opponents themselves are evil. President Biden decries the national threat posed by MAGA Republicans (thankfully, based on the relative civility of life hereabouts, there must not be many of those evil terrorists in the Finger Lakes area) and the NAACP posts a “travel advisory” for people of color considering a trip to Florida: “Sorry, kids, the trip to Disney World is off. Too dangerous.” Virtuous Republicans accuse those woke Dems of turning the local kindergarten into an indoctrination camp: “Mommy, was Cinderella really a man?”
The whole mess would be laughable if not so dangerous. It’s one thing to “hate,” using the word figuratively, the Yankees (mea culpa!). It’s another thing to literally hate those on “the other side” of the political divide, tossing out labels such as neo-Nazi and fascist while at the same time assuming, ironically, one’s self to be virtuous and tolerant.
It is not farfetched to suggest that if Trump, as President, were to have eradicated Covid-19, the NY Times would likely run an editorial criticizing him for ignoring climate change. If President Biden were to negotiate peace in Ukraine, Fox News would just as likely frame it as a ploy to distract from questions about Hunter’s laptop. A blindly partisan journalism, whether print or electronic, is a great disservice to the cause of preserving a free and well-functioning republic. It trivializes, if not mocks, the reverence Americans have long shown for the First Amendment. Millions of Americans have sacrificed their lives, have lost arms and legs, have suffered anguishing nightmares fighting against actual Nazis and fascists in defense of that Amendment. Their efforts are not honored by the keyboard and on-camera warriors (or by the scowling political “leaders”) whose stock in trade is infantile, over the top name calling.
One of the challenges in betting horses is to evaluate numerous factors in search of winners. If a bettor’s brain were to be infected by antler bugs, his judgment perverted by some fanatical hatred of certain trainers and jockeys, he would likely go broke quickly — even more quickly, that is, than he would by using more objective handicapping factors. Thinking of horses puts me in mind of Yoshida Kento’s Essay 150. Long thought to be lost, this brief essay was recently discovered, believe it or not, tucked away in a box of classified government documents. Here it is: “It may well be better to step in horse manure than to put deer antlers to your nose. Your shoes will stink and your nose may be offended. But your brain will remain clear.”
Longtime Canandaigua resident Joe Nacca taught English at Finger Lakes Community College for 30 years.