If you drove by my home regularly in May, you may have noticed that my front lawn had been mowed — several times.
Even if you didn’t notice that, rest assured that others did, and they’ve sent me “No Mow May” articles from the Wall Street Journal and NY Times. That’s how I realized that columns I’ve written in this space have resulted in readers connecting me to the native planting movement. Relatively new to it, I’m thrilled its members are helping me recapture the diversity of my firefly-filled yard of youth.
So, what’s up with mowing our front lawn? (Note: Front is the key word there.)
If you read my previous Finger Lakes Times columns, you know that embracing a No Mow May state of mind takes a bit of marital compromise at our house. Neighborhood norms tend toward fresh-cut lawns and trimmed bushes. Lovely to look at, but they eliminate the lawn grasses that harbor new insect life for the coming season. They reduce the early flowers (think violets and dead nettle) — which are vital food sources for butterflies, bumblebees and migrating white-throated sparrows — and the sheltering groundcover needed to weather spring temperature fluctuations.
The compromise? My husband Bob raised the mower’s cutting height by an inch, which spared the early ground-hugging species and produced fewer hay-like mounds of grass when regular mowing got underway in June.
And we did leave areas of the “back” yard uncut in May. I also added a lot beyond No Mow May since reading a bird study in 2019 that my planting habits of ornamentals and typical lawn contributed to one-third of our bird population disappearing since 1970. My yard habitat is one vital patch in over 63 million potential acres of lawn that can reduce this decline. A change in our yards is essential as it is our common backyard birds — juncos, white throated sparrows, red winged blackbirds — that are disappearing the most due to habitat fragmentation caused by land development. (Axelson, Gustave.“Vanishing: More Than 1 in 4 Birds Has Disappeared in the Last 50 Years.” Living Bird, Autumn 2019)
So I stagger-cut our back lawn throughout the season to provide food and cover, including designated patches of clover for a variety of insect pollinators. Juncos, goldfinch and bluebirds enjoy a banquet of old asters and goldenrod and matted leaf covered worms in a drainage ditch I no longer clean. It now both absorbs runoff and feeds the birds.
We delayed raking garden debris until we’d had four days of 50-degree temperatures in late April. This, combined with leaving the leaves and not deadheading our fall flowers, maximized a wholesome habitat for migrating birds in search of leftover seeds or the early appearance of insects. Now, with experience, I’ve learned that the fantastically big and fluorescent green luna moth winters rolled up, blanketed in a leaf. So, too, the natural pesticide killer of insects, the praying mantis, whose cocoon is wrapped around goldenrod stalks (see picture inserts). And in the spring, early solitary bees, the most important pollinators, also use these stalks (cut at varying heights) for laying their eggs.
Through these efforts, we are realizing author Doug Tallamy’s promise (in his work on Homegrown National Parks) that our backyard can be every bit as alive with nature’s song, color and diversity as any of our local parks.
Seasonal changes viewed from my kitchen window are intense. Within minutes, I can see five or more bird species, not only on feeders but perched on varying layers of shrubs, stumps, trees and stems. A pair of thrashers, new to my backyard this spring, offer a celebratory confetti toss of detritus leaves, like a ribbon-cutting for my “build it and they will come” experience.
My garden is so much more than pretty blooms now. The delicate blue flowers of jacob’s ladder bow with the weight of a mining bee, a vital solitary pollinator. The 100 percent spring reappearance of natives showcases their natural resilience to challenges of soil, water, cold and pests. The poetry of a hummingbird sipping from the heart-shaped necklace of native bleeding hearts or moonlite moths drunk with the scent of campion feed my soul. The nanny berry, redbud, and dogwood, from the Ontario County shrub and tree sale are budding alongside gooseberries and button bush from Country Max, forming a banquet of blooms and berries. A full complement of ascending sized woodpeckers — diminutive downy, to hairy, flicker, and red bellied, all the way to domineering pileated — scrap the three-foot stump of our dead maple. This spring my backyard garden gradually changes from ornamental daffodils, peonies, and forsythia to a new palette of violets, campion, mountain mint and bee balm.
This additive equation, beyond the “no” of No Mow May, is the real positive of a native habitat approach. I’ve found sharing nursery finds, plants and resources amongst the native plant community leads to exponential growth of both plants and friendships. A list of native plants for your zip code is available at Audobon.org. Anyone attending the recent native plant sale at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center experienced the personal welcome and wealth of knowledge and plants offered by the area nurseries: Amanda’s Garden, Butterfly Effect and White Oak. This twice-yearly sale sold about two-thirds of the offered plants and saplings, according to Richard Cox, chair of the Geneva Green Committee which organized the event. The Finger Lakes Native Plant Society supplemented the sale with informational resources, as well as local Green Committee and Kashong Nature Area handouts.
Stronger plant partnerships are also growing through the Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) and Blueprint Geneva.
Are you now thinking about getting started or adding more natives to your own yard? Like to learn more? I found volunteering when possible at Weeding Wednesday from 8-10 at the Lakefront Gardens is a fun way to meet people who are knowledgeable about plants and garden design, and are eager to share.
Your local birds, butterflies and plants will thank you for going beyond no mow May!
Leave the leaves and delay the clean up in May to harbor these wintering cocoons, so you can enjoy the benefits of the praying mantis on left and the beauty of the luna moth on right.