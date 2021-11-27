The two court cases now so much in the news — the Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and (at this writing) the ongoing Ahmaud Arbery case, in Satilla Springs, Georgia — focus on one narrow aspect: the question of deadly force being used as self-defense.
Kyle Rittenhouse, responding to incidents in a town neighboring his own, put himself in the middle of a tense racial justice protest tipping over into destruction on the streets. He did so with an AR-15 strapped to his chest, essentially a borrowed, assault-style rifle created for military use that he was too young to purchase for himself. Once on the streets, he shot and killed two people and injured a third.
But how would this night have played out if Rittenhouse — and the others on the street as well — had not had easy and socially accepted access to guns? What if the worse situation Rittenhouse encountered that night was being hit by a plastic bag of medical supplies, the actions of Joseph Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse’s first victim? What if there had been no gun in Rittenhouse’s possession for Anthony Huber, the second man Rittenhouse killed that night, to reach for? What if Gaige Grosskreutz, wounded by Rittenhouse, had not pointed a handgun of his own at Rittenhouse in hopes of deterring him?
And, in southern Georgia, what if Gregory and Travis McMichaels had not picked up a .357 magnum handgun and a shotgun to hunt down Arbery, a Black jogger they suspected of burglary? What if, instead, they had simply called the police? Or even if, instead of guns, they had gone after Arbery without a weapon at all and had not found themselves in fear of their victim grabbing their own gun and using it against them?
You can argue, as I do, that these everyday citizens put themselves brazenly in harm’s way with no badge of authority when they took up the role of unofficial police patrol; that they made a situation more dangerous for everyone by their actions.
But those are not the arguments the court considered in the Rittenhouse decision and being brought to bear in Arbery’s case. The courts are weighing in on what happened AFTER these self-appointed avengers chose to insert their well-armed selves into tense and highly charged situations. The courts have taken as a starting point the moment these emboldened men put themselves in a position where they felt the need to defend themselves.
While courts may be limited to narrow points of law, as a society, there is a much bigger picture to consider. We are growing increasingly comfortable with the concept of armed citizens, concealing and openly carrying their weapons. These two cases are perfect examples of where that leads. What if there had been no guns on those streets, no weapons in the hands of these men who anointed themselves guardians of their community? There would still be fighting, there would still be unrest. There would be other makeshift weapons no doubt.
But take the guns out of this equation and everyone is safer.