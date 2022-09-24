I was told to ride my bicycle in the driveway, “Not in the road!” The end of the road for my bicycle and me was the end of the driveway. Here was a clear line of demarcation not to be crossed by me on two wheels for any reason. But that was not true for my brother. Two years older, he had the freedom of a bird and could ride his bicycle where ever he pleased, could ride to hell and back if he wanted to. I dearly wanted to follow along as he wheeled out of the driveway unimpeded by the imposition of parental discretion. But I was halted every time by that clearly defined wrinkle in the asphalt between right and wrong.
Being naïve, uninformed, ignorant (choose one) can be a confounding obstacle at any age. But in those emerging years, when still wet behind the ears, it can be an insurmountable roadblock. I wasn’t old enough or tall enough or experienced enough to do the things my older brother was doing. Not until I could comfortably fit into his hand-me-downs would I peddle the mile and a half to the “sand dunes,” to experience their rapid downward sweep on two wheels; or go night fishing in a boat on the bay with my beer-swigging uncles, listen to stories unspoken in mixed company (when my mother was elsewhere).
That’s how it is when we’re small in mind and stature, someone always there to think for us. Being spoon-fed, coddled and reigned in might seem like a confusing mix of bedevilment but, at certain times in our lives it’s a necessary evil. Of course, if we were perpetually dependent, we’d never learn to think for ourselves. But when you’re very young, it’s either this or fall prey to any number of unfortunate scenarios that coexist with stupidity — not to imply stupidity. When we’re very young or very old things are very different. That’s just the way it is; that’s just the way life works in regards to people.
But soon enough, the power to act without constraint catches up with us. Life turns around. We go from dependency to self-governing. In time, we become counselors for the small-in-mind-and-stature and caretakers of the elderly. Between our late adolescent period and our later years in general, we’re morally responsible to do what’s right by these people — morality being the soft underbelly of a virtue conscious society where supreme power is vested in the people.
When we’re delinquent in our duties, when we ignore the blurring of lines, ignore the desensitizing of depravity, we put centuries-old behavioral principles at risk, which puts ourselves and our dependents at risk. Doing what’s right by others, doing for others as you would have them do for you, isn’t just poetic refrain, it’s the bulwark of a moral society and key to that society’s longevity. Don’t doubt for a minute that deviating from the precepts of morality risks national security. (For further clarification, read Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.”)
It’s in this middle time of our lives — when we have the strength, the under-standing and power to act responsibly — that we witness our greatest failings. It’s in this middle time that we allow obtuse ideologies to lure us beyond the lines of acceptability. In many cases, crossing that line is not moving us forward but moving us closer to the edge of the cliff, where change can happen very suddenly and not always for the better. Biologically, mutations can be good, bad or indifferent but, how does change improve morality? Mutated morality is warped morality; morality doesn’t fall into the category of “the duality of meaning.” Morality has only one meaning in this universe. When we depart in any direction from morality, we ingratiate wickedness — we see it every day.
We’re blessed with the power of reason, and yet we gravitate toward the insanity of new norms. Simple science, empirical law, eludes us. We don’t pay enough attention; we only half listen; we shirk moral responsibilities. I think we have a lot of nerve pairing bliss with ignorance! Wait, what?