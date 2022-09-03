My two cents worth. Gun control. It’s an emotional issue.
And because of this, people on both sides don’t care about the facts. The Left has to realize that it is their emotional disregard for the facts that angers the Right and makes them so vocal. Face it, when guns are used (during crimes, hunting, target shooting, etc.) they are tools. Why focus on the “tool” and not the person operating that “tool”?
But since we are all basically rational beings let’s kindly go over the facts. Facts reduce the fog created by the emotion of the gun control issue. These facts were gathered from FBI, CDC, and the gun violence archive statistics (please see the info box on sources used for this column).
As of Jan. 1, 2022 the population of the United States (according to the U.S. Census Bureau) is 332,403,650. There are roughly 33,000 gun-related deaths per year (on average); this number is not disputed. I’ll let you do the math, so statistically speaking this is insignificant.
What is you never see, however, is a breakdown of those 33,000 deaths, to put them in perspective as compared to other causes of death:
• 65% of those deaths are by suicide, which would never be prevented by gun laws (plus most suicides are done with firearms of some type that were registered and licensed to the victims themselves).
• 15% are by law enforcement in the line of duty and justified.
• 17% are through criminal activity, gang and drug related or mentally ill persons — better known as gun violence.
• 3% are accidental discharge deaths.
So technically, “gun violence” does not result in 33,000 deaths annually, but drops to 11,550. Still too many? Sure, but now let’s look at how those deaths spanned across the nation.
• 310 homicides (2.6%) were in Chicago (as of July 2022)
• 200+ homicides (1.7%) were in Baltimore (as of July 2022)
• 82+ homicides (0.7%) were in Detroit (as of May 2022)
• 134 homicides (1.1%) were in Washington D.C. (as of August 2022)
• 49 homicides (0.4%) were in Rochester, N.Y. (as of August 2022)
And the year is not over.
All five of those cities have strict gun laws, so the lack of laws is not the root cause.
This then leaves 10,775 deaths for the rest of the nation, or about 211 deaths per state. That is an average because some states have much higher rates than others.
Who has the strictest gun laws, by far? California, of course, but understand, it is not guns causing the deaths. It is a crime rate spawned by the number of criminals residing in the state. So if all cities and states are not created equal, then there must be something other than the tool causing the gun deaths.
Are 11,550 deaths per year horrific? How about in comparison to other deaths? All death is sad and especially when it is in the commission of a crime, but that is the nature of crime. Robbery, death, rape, assault are all done by criminals. It is ludicrous to think that criminals will obey laws. That is why they are called criminals. They don’t wait in line to get background checks — they steal their guns!
But what about other deaths each year?
• 91,799 (2020) die from a drug overdose.
• 5,000 to 14,000 (2021) people die per year from the flu, far exceeding the criminal gun deaths.
• 42,950 (2021) people die per year in traffic fatalities.
Look at it this way: Around 800+ per 100,000 people die each year.
Gun homicides kill 3.6 per 100,000 each year.
That means if all gun crime disappeared, 800+ people out of 100,000 would still die each year. — a 0.004% reduction. Now we are seeing the “danger of guns” clearly. Fact: It’s relatively insignificant.
Where as the Bill of Rights is vital to ALL 332 million Americans. Do you really want to play with the Bill of Rights? How about the First Amendment — free speech? Let “fix” that also … OK?
Now it gets good:
• 251,000 (2021) people die each year (and growing) from preventable medical errors. You are safer walking in the worst areas of Chicago than you are when you are in a hospital!
• 697,000+ (2021) people die per year from heart disease. It’s time to stop the double cheeseburgers! So what is the point? If the liberal anti-gun movement folks focused their attention on heart disease, even a 10% decrease in cardiac deaths would save twice the number of lives annually of all gun-related deaths (including suicide, law enforcement, etc.). A 10% reduction in medical errors would be 66% of the total number of gun deaths or four times the number of criminal homicides.
So you have to ask yourself, in the grand scheme of things, why the focus on guns?
It’s pretty simple:
Taking away guns gives control to governments. The Founders of this nation knew that regardless of the form of government, those in power may become corrupt and seek to rule, as the British did by trying to disarm the populace of the colonies. China, Russia, North Korea have their populations. See the pattern? Totalitarianism. It is not difficult to understand that a disarmed populace is a controlled populace. Thus, the Second Amendment was proudly and boldly included in the U.S. Constitution. It must be preserved at all costs.