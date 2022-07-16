Bad decisions get made when emotional. New York recently passed new gun laws to prove this.
We all want tragedies to stop, but these new laws are ineffective, feel-good laws that will not stop them. They are aimed at law-abiding gun owners and not the criminals who commit these crimes.
You will now need a license to exercise a constitutional right — to buy or take possession of America’s most popular semi-automatic rifle, the Modern Sporting Rifle.
What’s next? A license to use 1st Amendment rights when commenting publicly about licensing laws? The answer is yes. Also passed was a law to monitor what you say by creating a task force on “Social Media and Violent Extremism,” which is a poorly disguised step to censor the Right, since New York doesn’t consider ANTIFA and BLM riots to be violent extremism.
Twenty-one will become the minimum age to purchase or possess any semi-automatic rifle. Do 18-year-olds lack sufficient judgment and maturity? If so, why should they be able to vote or get an abortion without their parents’ consent or be able to identify as a different gender before 18?
One law hopes to implement microstamping. The fact is that microstamping doesn’t work and is easily defeated.
Another reason for these laws is to drive retailers out of New York.
NY state had passed a law that guns are a “Public Nuisance,” to get around the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). PLCAA is the law Biden constantly lies about, saying gun manufacturers can’t be sued. NY is intentionally exposing gun stores and manufacturers to frivolous lawsuits, in order to bankrupt them with legal fees.
Acting in tandem with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, NY is increasing recordkeeping requirements to put gun stores in danger of losing their licenses over minor paperwork infractions.
The Buffalo murderer chose New York because of its strict gun laws, which made armed opposition less likely. And all schools are gun-free zones, which the Uvalde murderer knew made it less likely he would encounter armed opposition. Any lessons there?
If they wanted real change, the legislature would have done away with Bail Reform, Gun Free Zones and made district attorneys, like Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, enforce the laws.
Per the FBI’s five years of statistics on homicides, available online, all rifles, not just semi-automatics, are used less in homicides than knives or blunt instruments (hammers) or hands and feet. Semi-automatic rifles are not the problem.
One minister asked how one could oppose abortion and still be for guns. Abortions kill a defenseless human being. Gun owners want to protect themselves and others so they do not become defenseless murder victims.
Our core problem is that the leftist culture is without morals and ethics. It’s a culture that denigrates American values and a culture without God. Murder is a sin but when is that aspect discussed? Change the culture not the laws.