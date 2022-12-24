This fall, I met someone who, one tough holiday season decades ago, got me back into the mood for cheer.
The Christmas in question was 1973. A month or two earlier, my mom had lost control of our 1969 Chevy Impala and slammed into a streetlight pole on the Route 104 highway (also known as the Keeler Street Expressway) in Rochester. She sustained extensive injuries, and it was touch and go as Dad pleaded with doctors to continue emergency blood transfusions. Though Mom lost her spleen and would endure a lifetime of pain in her knees and back, Dad’s persistence paid off. Mom was able to come home to recuperate in our ground-floor family room, where she spent several months regaining her strength and mobility.
For my siblings and Yours Truly — my twin brothers in junior high, the rest of us in elementary — those months were also a recovery period. The trauma of Mom’s near loss was compounded by the fact that the entire country was in a state of uncertainty, as the Watergate scandal unfolded, and an oil embargo affected prices at the gas station and grocery store. As an 11-year-old just becoming aware of current events, I worried that our family would not have enough heating oil to stay warm through the winter.
In the midst of this, Dad decided it was time to relieve the tension. One day after work, he came in with a bag and headed straight to the record player. A few moments later, my siblings and I heard Cheech Marin’s voice at full blast calling out “Claaaa-sss, claaa-sss ... SHUT UP!!!!” It didn’t take long for us to run to the record player, laughing and mimicking the funniest lines of “Sister Mary Elephant.”
Just re-released by Cheech and Chong as a single, Dad knew the sketch was a big hit for pretty much every kid at Honeoye Central. We found the character of Sister Mary Elephant hilarious, as a prissy nun substitute teacher whose flowery and proper manner was worn away by a classroom of boisterous teenage boys. Faced with their irreverent stunts, Sister resorted to screaming at the top of her lungs … just long enough to regain control.
The resulting laughter was just what the doctor ordered for my siblings and me. Even in the moment, I understood how special it was for Dad to spend his scarce time and money lifting the mood for us kids. And, I’d always hoped to say thanks to Cheech and Chong too. So, when I saw that Cheech Marin was coming to the fall 2022 Chiller Theatre Convention in New Jersey, I grabbed the chance.
Cheech in person — otherwise known as Richard Anthony Marin — did not disappoint. He was incredibly nice and moved by my story. He chuckled when I told him that, though Cheech and Chong are known for stoner comedy, to many a kid who listened to “Sister Mary Elephant” in the ’70s, they were just straight up funny.
And, nearly 50 years later, Cheech got me into the holiday spirit one more time.