Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 started like any other day at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. We were dealing with COVID-19, police reform and many other mundane duties of the day. It was getting near the end of the day when the records clerk from the front office came to me and said there was a man in the front lobby who wanted the deputies so he could hand out some cards. Not knowing what kind of cards, I told her to get the Road Lieutenant to speak to him. Of course, being the end of the day, he already had left. So I told the clerk I would go and speak to the man.
He was just an average looking man, soft spoken, a mild-mannered subject. He went on to ask me if I knew any families in need. I advised him the Sheriff’s Office helped Glove House in getting Christmas gifts for 20-some families in need to get gifts for their children. The Sheriff’s Office also does what we call Shop With a Sheriff, which helps about 15 or so families in providing presents to their children.
The man stated, “That’s great, here are some cards I would like you to hand out also.” He handed me two envelopes with $5,000 in $100 food cards. I told the man that was awesome, pulled out my pen and asked his name. He said “Oh, no. You don’t need to know my name; I just want you to help needy families.”
He then turned and left. That’s when I knew a Christmas angel came to the Sheriff’s Office.
The next day Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Undersheriff and I went to Glove House where the Chief Deputy dressed as Santa and a couple of employees from the Correctional Facility dressed as elves. They handed out presents to the children, and the Undersheriff and I gave each family a gift card. We also gave another group of Sheriff employees cards to be handed out to the children’s families that were receiving gifts from Shop With a Sheriff program. At the end of the day the Undersheriff and I had some leftover cards so we went to a few locations in the county and handed out the rest to people we felt could use them.
Today, Thursday, Dec. 24, early in the morning in my office while no one was around I was contemplating the year 2020 and how miserable it had really been, especially dealing with COVID and how many people were sick and how many had lost family members. But then thinking about the visit from a Christmas angel on Dec. 22, I realized the Christmas spirit is alive and well, even in the trying times we live in. I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.
God Bless, Sheriff Luce