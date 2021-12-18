Lots of Christmas music is in the air these days; I have been hearing it on satellite radio in the car since almost the beginning of November. It seems to be a bit repetitious by now. That said, certain pieces do resonate with me.
Whenever I hear “Sleigh Ride,” I go back to our high school holiday band concerts in the 1950s. I went to a small school: Hannibal Central over near Oswego. Our senior band director, Mr. George Tripp, always included this work in his repertoire for Christmas. I think that he, along with almost every high school band director in America, should have written a thank-you note to LeRoy Anderson for composing this piece. Most school bands can play this showy and energetic tune regardless of their musical skills. And it gives the trombone soloist an excellent opportunity to mimic a horse neighing at the end.
The less secular pieces — traditional Christmas carols and classical works — take me back to my college time at Hobart. December at the Colleges today is a very sleepy time, but more than 50 years ago, the Two Colleges — note that phrase — were very different.
Hobart exhibited a veneer of gentility — mandatory chapel, coats and ties at dinner, etc. — which lightly covered an “Animal House” atmosphere of December fraternity parties and celebrations on campus. William Smith was “in loco parentis” (without parents) personified, with the legendary Dean Helen Bateman Heath presiding over her domain. Heath held a tight rein on the WS women, assisted by the residence halls’ house mothers. At the time, many female seniors lived at Houghton House, which had a dining room, and for the rest of WS, evening meals were on The Hill at Comstock dining room.
Hobart’s Gulick Hall, the Saga dining room, was more like feeding a hoard of hungry zoo animals, with little of the etiquette and white-gloved Hobart waiters found on The Hill. It was noisy, crowded, and centered mainly on the freshmen and upper-class independents. Most upper-class fraternity men ate at their houses. If this showed the differences between the Colleges, some commonalities united each college and the town.
One such longstanding musical event was the annual “Schola Cantorum Evensong” service at Trinity Church. This event was one of the highlights of the holidays. Each year professor Lindsay Lafford chose a major religious work for the service. He often included settings of the service music that he had written. When the Colleges changed from semesters to trimesters, the tradition ended. There was no time to hold the event and complete exams before the month-long winter break, which then occurred.
Lastly, and perhaps more emotionally, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” always sends me back to Thailand in 1973 at the end of the Vietnam War. Then, Christmas was just another day; we aimlessly wandered the base to look for something to do. Bob Hope had visited our base the previous year, but we had no show that year. Since the “war” was over, it seemed no one cared that we were still in SEA. Nor did it seem to matter that we had spent eight months flying combat missions. Americans were eager to put the Vietnam War behind them and move on.
I had a small artificial tree, presents, and homemade cookies from my wife. There were care packages from the family. My uncle had sent an audiotape that the family had made earlier in the year at a gathering. I sat in my room listening to the tape, looking at that tree sent lovingly by my wife, and was almost home for Christmas.
These folks had gone out of their way to make my day special. They had made an effort not to forget me. For that, I will always be grateful. As my friend put it: “Those of us who have spent holidays separated from loved ones have a gift others will never understand: a deeper appreciation of friends and family.”