In this guest appearance I am reporting to the citizens of Geneva regarding the City’s recent settlement of a complaint regarding the dismissal of James McCorkle and Rob McLean from the Police Budget Advisory Board. The settlement required a City Council resolution that was added at the last minute to the Dec. 7 regular council agenda, read by the mayor, and then voted on by the attending members 6-2.
The Police Budget Advisory Board was duly constituted as a council advisory board in July 2020, along with the Police Review Board (formed in February 2021). Together, these boards were designed to increase and improve citizen-to-police interaction and create a more accountable department for the city.
How did we get here? I think that it is safe to say our divisions started a long time ago but came to a head with the George Floyd protests in Geneva shortly after his murder in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Our Geneva protest was led by a large number of our Geneva young people under the name People’s Peaceful Protest.
The protests in the streets in Geneva lasted several weeks and then led to some members of the PPP working with some city councilors and other members of the community to craft legislation that would foster more police accountability. This resulted in amendment of the City Charter and the formation of the PRB and the PBAB.
The backdrop to these protests was our own police problems in Geneva going back several years before. Here are some of the ones I know about:
• It was not uncommon to hear complaints and rumors about police misconduct.
• The official complaint process seemed to have broken down and was losing the public trust.
• Some officer recruits had failed during training periods, resulting from domestic abuse complaints and deficient fitness reports that wasted city resources and time.
• GPD leadership, some city councilors and others participated in public debate and culture warfare by gaslighting other members of council and the public as supporters of police defunding rather than having valid concerns about the complaint process and the need for more accountability.
• More recent intimidation of a sitting city councilor through screensaver images on a GPD computer, careless social media posts, and some stalking activity.
The public removal of two members of the PBAB (McCorkle and Maclean) this past June by council constituted a breach of council protocol, as well as an abridgment of these individuals’ civil rights. The Cornell Law Clinic assisted the plaintiffs, who found that council violated these individuals’ Article 1, Section 8 (NYS Constitution) and First Amendment (US Constitution) rights, which essentially protects their opinions and without fear from retaliation or suppression.
If I am for police accountability, then I have to be for council accountability as well.
It is clear from the information provided that council violated the First Amendment and due-process rights of these two individuals. A reasonable reinstatement solution was prepared by the clinic. We as a council dithered instead of publicly embracing the proposed settlement — reinstatement of the individuals, affirmations that council made an error in judgment, and recognition that we support constitutional rights for “all Genevans.”
It is almost insulting that the city’s response related to constitutionally guaranteed rights was commercialized and focused on potential financial implications.
First, we are a democratic body that is sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution. We have not been doing a very good job when, under our own noses, our troubled police department has not stepped up and defended all the people in this community in the last several years. I mean ALL.
So, it was time for council to be accountable (that includes me) and reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution by publicly accepting the settlement. By accepting the city’s proposed reinstatement in return for no acknowledgment of our failures of due process and upholding the free speech rights of our all our residents is a major failure of our accountability to the office and the oath we took when we each took office. It is crass face-saving, not honest government.
In the end, the reason that I reluctantly supported the resolution, albeit deficient and cowardly, is because I wanted PBAB members McCorkle and McLean reinstated as soon as possible to continue their thoughtful engagement with the GPD and limit the legal costs to the city of pursuing a ridiculous defense if the plaintiffs went to court.
Perhaps as a New Year’s resolution city councilors should each retake our oaths of office at the Jan. 4, 2023, council meeting?
Robert “Ken” Camera represents Ward 4 on Geneva’s City Council.