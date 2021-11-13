To quote Greta Thunberg: “How dare you” Marc Thiessen and Bjorn Lomborg for suggesting that climate change is not an existential threat?
Is a wildfire burning your home and town to ashes, like Paradise, Calif., a well-managed threat you can live with? Is your city or nation flooded by rising oceans, like Tuvalu or the Maldives, a controlled disaster? “The porous limestone underneath Miami allows the rising seas to filter up through the ground, causing flooding during high tides even on sunny days. The groundwater surge threatens freshwater supplies and septic systems, which are already failing in Miami-Dade County.” (The Washington Post, June 25, 2021)
Misters Thiessen and Lomborg are in denial, using cherry-picked statistics to cover up the reality of climate disasters hitting us from all directions. Wildfires in the Arctic. Droughts and wildfires in our West Coast. Tornadoes and hurricanes in the Midwest and Gulf regions of the USA. Flooding in my Seneca County village of Interlaken. There is not a corner of the world not affected by climate change. Lomborg is a lunatic peddling delusions about economic growth solving our problems.
What is needed is a sober analysis of reducing energy and resource extraction, especially by the rich. The goal: To prevent global temperatures from rising 3.47 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius). The wealthy individuals and nations are responsible for the climate calamities all of us are stewing in.
It is ludicrous to say that climate change does not erase gains in reducing poverty and hunger. Lomborg is manipulating statistics to fabricate “conclusions” about malnutrition and suffering. It is a cruel analysis by some who sit on the pedestals of power: the media, Wall Street, and government. Just as droughts and floods can wipe out the gains of a farmers’ harvests, so can the reduction of poverty be reversed by economic failures, natural disasters and species extinction, whatever the cause.
Lomborg says: “Even if we do nothing to reduce emissions, the world will not end.” Really? Elizabeth Wathuti of Kenya says, “Over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation.” Does that qualify as one’s world ending?
It is the untethered free market that got us into this mess. It is the pursuit of profit over life. It is industrialization that has brought the world to this place we currently inhabit. The problems are in the development models that capitalists and socialists have used over the centuries. Ecology is fundamental to sustainable economics.
Over the years I’ve tried to find overlap with nationally syndicated columnist Thiessen’s point of view. It’s increasingly difficult to find common ground with climate deniers. He and Lomborg are out of touch with the reality of millions of people who are being driven from their homes by climate disasters. Conservatives have only recently conceded that YES, climate change is caused by human activity. “Yes BUT ... it’s manageable.” More denial.
Congress is struggling to pass “Build Back Better” legislation because a coal magnate stands in the way of efforts to face the problems caused by our way of life.
Where does one begin to penetrate this recalcitrant point of view? Capitalist proponents are dragging their feet to do what needs to be done: Stop, ASAP, using fossil fuels and the build out of infrastructure. It means transforming our energy systems away from fossil fuels to renewable energies. It means reducing energy consumption.
Time is short for us to turn around the calamities we are now facing and will be facing for decades, if not centuries. Saying these crises are “a manageable condition humanity can live with,” is telling us: “Tough luck, you’re gonna take the hit for what most of you are not responsible for causing.” Mr. Lomborg is sneering at us with his pompous babble about controlling the disasters, unfolding daily.
If we want to live in reality, then understanding and facing the problems is a first step.
“Power: Limits and Prospects for Human Survival,” by Richard Heinberg, helps us see the predicaments and possibilities of this moment in history. Maude Barlow, author and co-founder of The Blue Planet Project, says of Heinberg’s book: He “goes to the heart of the issue … he shows that the environmental and social crises we face today have in their origin the insatiable human pursuit, and often abuse, of power, in all its forms.” Our addiction to economic growth has led us to this crisis. Can we muster our ability for mutual trust and cooperation to salvage civilization?
Unfortunately COP26 was a greenwashed failure. Michaela Loach: “The antidote to despair is not to run away or ignore the realities of the societal violence around us. … It is not to ignore the hypocrisy of the U.K. government, the host of this conference, who prop up these violent fossil fuel companies with 4 billion pounds of our public money in subsidies …” It is time to confront it.
Tony Del Plato is a trustee on the Interlaken Village Board and also the water commissioner.