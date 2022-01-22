Criminal statutes exist for a reason. If you commit the offense, you should face the consequences. However, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democrats controlling Albany seem hell bent on undermining law and order. New Yorkers are paying the price, but they’re not putting up with it for much longer. The attacks on their communities and eroding public safety are a major contributing factor for the many New Yorkers who are hitting their breaking point and fleeing for other states.
Across the country, and especially here in New York, we’ve seen the dire consequences of such disastrous leadership. Violent crime is up across the board, police are exiting the force en masse, and many of our once-safe streets are becoming war zones with shootouts and organized smash-and-grab robberies plaguing communities.
Despite these overwhelming policy failures, the left continues its steady march towards lawlessness. Her commitment to the failed policy of cashless bail was cemented when she chose State Sen. Brian Benjamin — the champion of cashless bail and the defund the police movement — as her lieutenant governor, and she didn’t stop there.
Since becoming Governor, she signed the Less is More Act to keep criminals on the streets who instead belong behind bars and amid a push to shut down Rikers Island completely, released nearly 200 inmates from Rikers Island, many of whom not surprisingly immediately committed additional offenses.
For her next act, Gov. Hochul is moving forward with a plan to shut down six prisons across New York state at a time when crime continues to rise.
As our streets become more and more unsafe by the day, eliminating the ultimate form of deterrence in our criminal justice system will all but be giving criminals written permission from the government to commit crimes with impunity.
Like most other policy decisions coming out of Albany, this move seeks to satiate a far-left Twitter fanbase while completely failing to take into account the impact these closings will have on local communities like yours. Gov. Hochul is actively doing the opposite of what she seemingly advocates for. While talking about the need to provide treatment for drug addiction and rehabilitation, she is shutting down the only state-run drug treatment center in New York.
There are currently about 1,700 New Yorkers employed by these six prisons — 1,700 New Yorkers who depend upon their hard-earned wages from these facilities to pay the bills and feed their families. One facility affected by these closures is the Willard Drug Treatment Campus which employs nearly 330 people in Seneca County. Now, those 330 of your neighbors must choose between potentially uprooting their families to continue New York State Department of Corrections elsewhere, or face termination.
The reason given for the closing of these prisons is a declining prison population in the state. While that sounds nice on paper, the harsh reality is our prison populations aren’t decreasing because there are less crimes being committed. It’s because time and time again, one-party rule in Albany has resulted in decreased enforcement and siding with criminals over law-abiding New Yorkers and law enforcement.
Rather than taking a victory lap on closing prisons, Gov. Hochul should be focused on investing in our correctional facilities to make them safer for those working within them and programs to reduce recidivism. Instead, the employees at prisons left in operation will be forced to grapple with an influx of new prisoners who shouldn’t be at their facilities in the first place.
New York has scores of incredible corrections officers who work hard every day to keep these facilities safe for those serving time there, those who work there and the communities surrounding them. Time and time again, Gov. Hochul has left these officers out to dry, taking away more resources and leaving officers behind in increasingly unsafe conditions.
The consequences of this move, of course, never even enter the minds of the policy geniuses in Albany so long as their far-left base is cheering them on. We need an Albany that takes the real-world local impact of policy decisions into consideration, but that isn’t going to happen until we break the one-party stranglehold on policy and restore political and geographical balance in our state’s capital.