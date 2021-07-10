Composting is one of the best investments we’ll ever make for the future well being of the community and planet. We add value to the soil. The food cycle is completed when we recycle food byproducts and organic waste, reinvigorating the health of soil. Moreover, it reduces the waste stream by about 30%. In the end, we pass on healthier gardens and farmlands to future generations.
Composting supports water retention in soils; reduces odors and methane creation in landfills; trims trash hauling costs to businesses and homes; and connects everyone to one of the cycles of community life.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, “Not only is food waste a significant burden on the environment, but processing it is costly. With the United States generating more than 267 million tons of municipal waste in 2017 and sending two-thirds of that to landfills and incinerators, we spent billions of dollars on waste management.”
“Organic waste in landfills generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas. By composting wasted food and other organics, methane emissions are significantly reduced. (EPA, April 2021)
Many farmers are planting cover crops to increase the organic matter of the soil and improve its water holding capacity. The National Agricultural Law Center says, “Agriculture consumes about 80 percent of the nation’s water.”
According to the NRDC: “Each 1% increase in soil organic matter helps soil hold 20,000 gallons more water per acre. By using compost to foster healthy soil, farmers do not have to use as much water and can still have higher yields compared with farming with degraded soil.”
While chemical fertilizers provide a quick fix for crops, they are low in organic matter that plants need for long-term growth. Synthetic fertilizers can also damage soil organisms, like earthworms, upsetting the soil ecosystem. Synthetic fertilizers do not support microbiological life in the soil.
“Composting comes in all shapes and sizes, can take intensive management or can be as simple as you want it to be,” according to Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension. For the home composter, CCE has workshops that include what not to compost.
But what about odors, animal pests, and bugs? If done correctly, these are non-issues.
Adam Snell, food service director of the South Seneca School District, praises the benefits of composting. He enthusiastically promotes composting throughout the district.
The South Seneca Elementary School has a “composting club,” thanks to Heather Neville’s class. This year and last were different due to the pandemic. All materials and resources have been sent home with students to look over and learn from at home with their families. ”Students learn so much and love having an active part in the club to better help the earth,” she said.
Thanks to Maggie Passmore and her crew at the Ovid Community Garden, their organic waste is turned over and over. The committed recyclers of Lodi are developing vermiculture composting in their community garden.
“The Interlaken Community Vegetable Patch has always composted the garden waste (weeds, plants that are finished growing, and end of season debris). At first, we tried a tumbler type bin, which didn’t work as well as we had hoped,” says Meg Jastran.
A Stone’s Throw Bed & Breakfast has a compost pit. We dump our organic kitchen scraps onto the soil and cover with grass clippings and leaves, occasionally tossing it all. By adding layers of brown and green yard materials, as well as straw and shredded paper, we watch the biome work its magic. After a few months, we have compost that feeds the vegetable garden and flower beds.
Mynderse Academy physics teacher Barb Reese has been instrumental in implementing and promoting recycling and composting within the Seneca Falls Central School District. It is mainly through her efforts that the school district has diverted over 109,000 pounds of food waste from the landfill through composting over the last five years. Barb continues to promote and implement effective recycling strategies and uses the experience of composting as a continuing science lesson for all students.
“Despite what our emotions or science tells us, if you are diverting organic wastes from the landfill and composting them then you are certainly doing a ‘real’ good thing for your community and environment. Only a composter gets excited about dumping that bucket into their compost bin, knowing full well that they will be reaping the benefits come spring time — dark, crumbly, earth-smelling compost that you can feed to your plants.” (Rodale Institute, 6/7/19)
From season to season, home and community gardeners and farmers actively participate in the cycles of neighborhood life, mindful of the give and take with the earth. By composting, we help re-balance the negative changes in the climate caused by using fossil fuels. Instead, we are part of an ongoing, regenerative process.