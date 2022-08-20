It is no secret that our economy is not where we would like it. It is also no secret that throughout history, with Democratic and Republican administrations, our economy has fluctuated but has always bounced back. As much as many would like to place blame solely on President Biden, inflation, high gas prices, immigration issues and supply-chain problems are present worldwide. Much of this is due to oil companies making billions in profits quarterly, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and corporations favoring the investor class over all else.
Republicans, however, have accomplished something very special. They have taken the party of Lincoln and morphed it into the party that welcomes Proud Boys, Holocaust deniers, Oath Keepers, KKK, White supremacists, Christian nationalists (once part of the American Nazi party which sided with Hitler during WWII), projectionists (not the film kind), climate change deniers, book burners, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, far-right terrorists, neo-Nazis, QAnon followers (Jewish space lasers), and people who claim they need AR-15-type weapons to hunt (perhaps more time at the range might improve their skills).
Now elected representatives, who call themselves law and order proponents, are calling for a “defunding” of law enforcement (FBI, Attorney General’s office) after the legal and productive search of Mar-a-Lago. Party leadership is now pushing to end Social Security and Medicare. Many in the GOP confuse patriotism with White nationalism, and Christianity with Christian nationalism. And, in terms of being the party of the working person, they are anti-union, anti-equal rights, and shower the wealthy and big corporations with tax breaks and subsidies while the middle class slowly disappears.
Republicans have become the party of hate, fear-mongering, and convenient interpretations of the Bible. They also include replacement theorists (Native Americans might have something to say about white people worried about being replaced) and a host of other violent racist and misguided evangelical groups. Basically, if you do the research, almost everything seen in Hitler’s pre-World War II Germany is being practiced by conservative Republicans. In fact, in his book, John Kelly details how Trump wanted his military leaders to treat him like Hitler’s military leaders treated him.
This is a party where the majority saw Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem in peaceful, protected protest, as disrespectful to the flag and people who served. However, using that same flag to beat Capitol police and break windows in the Capitol attempting to stop a constitutional process was viewed as “patriotic.” And their leader, Mr. Trump, has just announced in a speech, if elected, he will push for mass executions and relocations. He believes a police state is the best state.
Sound familiar? Like every dictator in the world, past and present? So, if you are a fan of fascist dictatorships, I believe the MAGA Republican Party is for you.
Recently, when faced with a shortage of baby formula, nearly 200 Republicans voted against a bill to increase production. Likewise, when a bill was presented to force big oil to bring down the prices they were charging (price gouging), once again, not one Republican voted in favor of it. To show their true respect for veterans, Republican representatives were seen fist-bumping to celebrate their initial defeat of a bill providing help to soldiers exposed to burn pits. And, recently, they refused to allow insulin prices to be capped (private insurance) in the prescription legislation just passed. It just seems Republican representatives only care about themselves and people like them.
Most politicians lie. However, the Republicans have made it an art form to be practiced daily (Trump lied over 30,000 times during his presidency). And, for all the Republican complaints about Black Lives Matter and Antifa, neither ever tried to take over the government or disrespected constitutional processes. Democrats protest actual events, not proven “big lies,” lies that merely reflect their own narratives and the wishes of the most vile and anti-American person to ever grace the White House walls with ketchup. He may enjoy hugging the flag, but he has no idea what it truly stands for. What he really enjoys is scamming his followers to continue donating money to line his own pockets.
I am not saying all Republicans sign on to these beliefs, but I am not hearing much from them disavowing what their party has become. And if they do, they are kicked out of the party. I believe the appropriate term here is “guilt by association.” After all, silence is tacit agreement.
I know some Republicans will respond with, “At least they don’t kill babies.” Understood, but neither do Democrats. Democrats merely support the right for a woman to choose what is best for her, and possibly her family.
So congratulations Republican Party. You have won the race to the bottom. We owe you a debt of gratitude, though, for actively answering the question, “How did Germany ever let that happen?” Many men and women died fighting a war to stop almost exactly what Republicans are promoting. If Republicans regain power, we may soon be living in a country more similar to Turkey or Russia than America.