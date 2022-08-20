It is no secret that our economy is not where we would like it. It is also no secret that throughout history, with Democratic and Republican administrations, our economy has fluctuated but has always bounced back. As much as many would like to place blame solely on President Biden, inflation, high gas prices, immigration issues and supply-chain problems are present worldwide. Much of this is due to oil companies making billions in profits quarterly, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and corporations favoring the investor class over all else.

Peter Pontius lives in Waterloo. Contact him at sadielunky@me.com.

