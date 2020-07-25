Congressman Tom Reed has been in the news lately throwing peanuts from the gallery of ignorance and cruelty.
It started out with your joint press conference on May 28 when you pretty much assigned the deaths of 5,600 to the governor of New York. If we are keeping track of your own party’s death count (with you as a card-carrying member), Republicans over the last four years rang up a tally far eclipsing that number. Not because you made a best faith effort to adjust state policy to rapidly changing conditions and data about a dynamic virus epidemic, but because you and most of your colleagues have led efforts to impoverish, sicken, and intimidate the working classes of this country by a hundred cuts.
Democrats and many elites may not necessarily be the most effective advocates of the plight of working-class people but they are not as complicit in the campaign against struggling Americans. You and many of your fellow Republicans, with the assistance of your party apparatus, have developed and rehearsed a compendium of platitudes and “say-nothing” statements (to express with a smile at your town hall meetings and press conferences) designed to make the impression you care about your constituents. But just behind that benign smile lurks a smirk, because you simply don’t care.
If you had been at all moved by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, you could have said something worthy of being mentioned in the FL Times article on May 29. George was murdered on Monday night. The officers were fired on Tuesday. You could have mentioned the names of many others who have been recently slain for no good reason — Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Freddie Grey — to name a few. The hurt for people of color all over the country was back, again, and you had nothing to say?
I will say this: You are a political devil. You are a theme park congressman. “Problem Solvers Caucus” is the sign on your door. You are unfeeling and uncaring about national tragedies including your support of the worst president in American history, in my opinion.
You refuse to support health care for 44 million Americans, because yours is already taken care of and you are plied with donations from the big insurance companies. In your case, you had/have a family debt collection business that depends on being paid a portion of bad medical and other debts that less affluent families struggle to pay. As far as the environment is concerned you and your friends and your president have supported the relaxation of EPA regulations threatening the health of millions. You don’t care about defending the Finger Lakes from landfills, incinerators, and gas storage operations.
True Republicans of the early 20th century may have tarred and feathered you not only for your desecration of our natural heritage, but also for your pandering to big business and corporations, which pour donations on your campaign and take advantage of the tax cuts that you and your colleagues delivered to them before the House leadership changed in 2018.
Now you and your fellow upstate Rs — Palmesano, Kolb, O’Mara, et al — harp about the need to open New York’s economy. It is easier to see the horizon when someone else carried you to the top of the mountain. Wait a minute, maybe not. If you were a congressman in Arizona, Florida, or Texas you would still be calling for opening up schools, packing bars, organizing large public gatherings, and denying CDC guidelines, regardless of what the data or the science say. You and your party are for Making America Grossly Sicker (MAGS) while already on the way toward 180,000 dead by Election Day.
Where is the square deal for the 21st century? Teddy Roosevelt, we wish you were here, to take Tom Reed and his president-in-name-only to the woodshed.