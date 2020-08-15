During a July 10, 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of a Wayne County dog breeding kennel with almost 300 dogs — Rainbow Creek in South Butler — inspectors found poor care of dogs, including two Pomeranians with “matted fur around the feet and anal region. There was fecal debris caught in the fur around the anus. Matted fur pulls and separates from the skin and can cause painful skin irritations.”
A mother Pekingese was observed with “fecal debris trapped in fur around the tail and along the hind legs. Additionally, the dog gave birth several weeks ago but still appears to have some irritation and drainage coming from the vulva that should also be assessed by the veterinarian.”
According to the inspection report, “At the time of inspection the ambient temperature outdoors was 91 deg F and the temperature in the kennel according to the facility’s thermometer was 88 deg F…. A majority of the dogs were panting in the kennel area and the inspectors felt overheated.”
Two years earlier, a USDA inspection of this kennel called attention to a cocker spaniel with apparent untreated dental disease; a bichon with “matted fur around the feet, ears and anal region” and “fecal debris caught in the fur around the anus;” and a Pekingese “wearing a chain collar that was rusted. There was a considerable amount of hair loss around the neck where the chain was. In addition, there were large areas of matted fur behind the ears.”
Excerpts from a June 2019 USDA inspection report on a Yates County dog breeding facility — Hill Country Kennel in Dundee: “For several of the smaller breeds of dogs, the feeders are several feet off the ground making it necessary for the dogs to continually jump up to access food or potentially jump into the feeder … A litter of six-week old puppies did not have access to puppy food, as the feeder was too high. One female puppy was thin with ribs visible … The enclosure housing nine Boston Terrier puppies had wet bedding all along the side walls of the enclosure. Three puppies were huddled against a corner seeming cold, while sitting on wet bedding two inches deep … the licensee identified a female Bichon on May 25 as having a skin issue but has not contacted the veterinarian to communicate and provide timely information. When the dog was looked at, it flinched when the area was touched as if the contact was painful.”
Two other inspections of this kennel in 2019 — one in March, one in November— weren’t completed because no one was available to allow inspectors access. An October 2018 inspection revealed two dogs were matted over 90 percent of their bodies. They were so badly matted in the rear it made it difficult for these dogs to defecate. During the inspection, a puppy was found shivering in the cold while other puppies were “curled next to each other for warmth.” A repeat violation for dirty conditions was also found.
A June 2018 USDA inspector found denial of access to food for smaller breeds of dogs — A year later, as noted above, this maltreatment had not been corrected. During the June 2018 inspection, the licensee was cited due to dogs digging out of enclosures, one of which was a Yorkie who was killed by a larger dog after the Yorkie entered the other dog’s enclosure. Another escaped dog killed a chicken.
The licensee did better during July and December 2019 inspections. During the latter inspection, the kennel had downsized from 37 adult dogs and 28 puppies to 23 adults and 10 puppies. There is no explanation in that report of what happened to the dogs that were no longer at the kennel.
The Wayne County and Yates County kennels, aka puppy mills, described above, appear in the Horrible Hundred 2020 puppy mill report, accessible online, by the Humane Society of the United States. Reports on area dog breeders also can be found at acis.aphis.edc.usda.gov/ords/f?p=118:205
In past FLT essays, I have described horrific conditions at several other puppy mills, mostly in Yates County, that are inspected by the USDA, as well as even worse conditions at puppy mills that are unlicensed and uninspected by federal or state agencies. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the already weak oversight of licensed dog breeding operations has been weakened even more.
Governmental oversight doesn’t address all puppy mill abuses. As the Seneca County town of Romulus, when it enacted a moratorium on dog breeding facilities eight years ago declared: “The Town has been made aware that thousands of puppy mills exist all over the United States and, further that the numbers also appear to be increasing in other areas including Upstate New York. Further, it has been documented in the press that dogs rescued from puppy mills exhibit a wide array of veterinary and behavioral problems, including severe malnutrition, rotting teeth and severe periodontal disease, extreme matting of fur sometimes leading to skin lesions, mange, flea, tick and parasite infestations, and serious foot and leg injuries from living an entire life on wire mesh flooring; that female dogs in puppy mills are typically bred at every opportunity until they are physically spent and can no longer reproduce; that puppy mill dogs live out their entire lives in tiny enclosures, never having a chance to get out of their cages for exercise or socialization.”
What a betrayal of “man’s best friend!”