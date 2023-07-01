On March 17, 2022, U.S. Sen Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. In it, he reminded Blinken that a 2019 Inspector General report found that the State Department failed to conduct proper followup after sending highly-trained explosive-detection dogs, tasked with helping to fight terrorism abroad, to foreign partner nations where they were often abused and neglected, sometimes resulting in their deaths.
In the letter, Warner wrote, “I was glad to see that the recent Consolidated Appropriations Act, signed into law on March 15, 2022, included language requiring the State Department to report to Congress on the status of dogs currently in, and retired from the program, as well as an update on the policies and procedures that the Department has implemented in response to the Inspector General’s recommendations.”
Warner also reminded Blinken, “As you know, the Department spends millions of taxpayer dollars in order to initially train these canines, provide appropriate veterinary care, and embed mentors in partner nations, among other efforts and expenses meant to assure the success of the program. Once abroad, these loyal canines play an invaluable role, often risking their lives in support of their security mission, working to keep important assets, their teams, and broader populations safe. For these reasons and more, it is morally wrong and unacceptable for any deployed dog to be subjected to mistreatment, malnutrition, improper care, or unsafe shelter. Congress and the American people deserve to know the steps that the Department has taken and is planning, to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not placing dogs in these conditions.”
Warner told Blinken: “I look forward to working with you as needed to continue addressing reforms to this program.”
I was unable to find any further information regarding what, if any, reply Warner received from Blinken, or any recent information about the status of the explosive detection dogs in countries that have mistreated them.
Seven months later, the General Accounting Office made 19 recommendations to all federal agencies, including Department of State, to “ensure that all 18 issues GAO identified as important to the health and welfare of working dogs are addressed.” However there has been no published confirmation of any actions taken by Department of State or other federal agencies to assure proper care of the dogs.
In September 2019, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General released a report that described the case of Mencey, a Belgian Malinois trained to sniff out bombs when he was sent to Jordan where he became infested with sandflies and ticks. Mencey eventually was evacuated back to a Virginia veterinary hospital, where he had to be euthanized because of kidney failure due to a vector-borne disease that ravished him. The State Department sent dozens of explosive-detection dogs to Jordan, even after the department became aware of Jordan’s failure to provide proper care to any of these dogs, resulting in the deaths of many of them, and in so brutally crushing their spirits that they “lost the will to work.”
The dogs were starved in filthy, flea-infested kennels, were overworked in the desert, died from parvoviruses, heat stroke and renal failure caused by tick-borne diseases, and otherwise were subjected to hellish living conditions. Even after such horrors came to light, the State Department sent 66 more dogs to Jordan. The report revealed the plight of dogs arriving healthy and strong in Jordan but that were dead or near dead within a year because of negligent care.
Egypt and other countries, especially in the Middle East, have also been guilty of the abuses that have been commonplace in Jordan, according to government reports. Maureen Callahan, in her New York Post article (“Dogs that saved American lives now tortured, dying in Jordan,” Sept. 18, 2019), observed that “As ugly as this is, here’s something uglier — something neither the OIG report, nor most subsequent news coverage, will admit. Dogs in Jordan, as in much of the Middle East, often are loathed. They are viewed by many as akin to rats, dirty and diseased, never to be touched. Abuse is not just condoned but considered normal.”
According to one official report, bomb-sniffing dogs were mistreated by the U.S. Army after returning from duty in Afghanistan. Dogs who saved many lives between 2010 and 2014 were not given proper care, were left in kennels for nearly a year, and possibly even put down. There was little if any screening of people who offered to adopt the dogs, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Inspector General. The investigation was initiated after soldiers who had handled these dogs complained about what happened to them.
Callahan explained in her article, “These dogs don’t just sniff out explosives. They often wind up in combat conditions, and more than one handler told me that despite what they are trained and ordered to do, almost every soldier partnered with a military working dog would rather step on that bomb themselves or take the bullets.”
Why won’t our government take strong action to protect these wonderful dogs from maltreatment, especially when they are sent abroad?
On May 1, 2023, I posed this question in a letter to Sen. Warner. I requested that the Intelligence Committee he chairs promptly and thoroughly investigate these matters and continue to apply whatever pressures are necessary to assure that the approximately 1,000 dogs deployed to other nations receive the compassion and respect they deserve. I also referred to the 5,000 other dogs that remain in the U.S. to detect explosives and narcotics, and the need for all federal agencies involved in their care to be fully accountable for assuring that they be treated as “man’s best friends” deserve to be treated.
To date, I have received no response to my letter.