On Jan. 1, 2020, long-awaited reforms to the New York criminal justice system will go into effect. Some groups, mostly district attorneys and law enforcement, have raised loud and angry concerns about these changes. However, if fair justice is what matters to you, these reforms should be celebrated. Instead of trying to delay or limit them, we should work on rolling them out in a way that deals with the knowable, anticipated consequences.
For decades the New York justice system allowed people to be jailed on bail they could not post before they were even convicted, with no indication they were likely to miss court. No more. Soon, only people charged with certain qualifying crimes and with a known history of failing to appear for court are eligible for bail. This will change the former reality of our courts: Mostly poor people pleading guilty to crimes just to get out of jail.
The old laws of our state also allowed vital information about the state’s criminal case to be hidden from defendants until the very last minute; too late to be of any use, even to a dedicated, prepared defense lawyer. Witnesses were unknown, expert opinions unreported and basic facts of the case undisclosed until the moment of trial. Starting Jan. 1, accused New Yorkers and their lawyers will have full and timely access to all of the State’s investigation. There will be no more making uninformed, life-changing decisions in the dark.
The DAs and law enforcement agencies that complain about these reforms have benefited from an uneven playing field for years. Rather than prioritize planning for the new paradigm, their statewide associations say they would like to hold off, renegotiate or undermine this revolution in fairness.
But these reforms are real, they are right and they are happening. The stories of the real human tragedy caused by the status quo finally won the day. We should turn our focus to what will happen when we no longer use jails as a holding pen for the poor, the mentally ill and the chemically addicted. We explore ways to use any windfall from having fewer people in jail to give the existing programs in our communities the capacity to treat these problems as what they are: a public health concern.
We should create the infrastructure necessary to make sure that people targeted by the enormous prosecutorial power of the State have all the information necessary to effectively exercise their Constitutional rights. All players in the system impacted by this directive will need reasonable funding to meet their new obligations. The State should step up and provide it.
Those who are pushing back against these reforms should accept the truth: The time for the state’s systemic competitive advantage in the criminal justice system is finally over. It is time to stop talking about obstructing and delaying inevitable fairness. Now is the time to get to work on the new era of seeking justice in New York state.