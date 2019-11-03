SODUS POINT — How a leader responds to a crisis often provides the clearest measure of his or her abilities.
It’s not just about simply getting through the situation, either; it’s how they did it. Did they just try to put a Band-Aid on the problem or did they find a silver lining and leverage it to initiate broader change? Were they able to incorporate lessons learned into larger day-to-day operations?
We, as New Yorkers, are incredibly lucky to have a leader who shares this vision. Gov. Cuomo doesn’t simply check these boxes, but he goes above and beyond to ensure that state government is constantly strengthening its support of those in crisis and ensuring solutions are implemented in a timely fashion. There is no better illustration of this than his response to Lake Ontario.
The lake is, without a doubt, one of New York’s most precious natural assets. Unfortunately, however, unprecedented flooding in 2017 not only hurt the economies of shoreline communities but caused millions of dollars of damage to people’s homes and critical public infrastructure. Under the Governor’s direction, state agencies such as the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Transportation, to name a few, coordinated with county and local partners to monitor water levels and deliver resources, including millions of sandbags, hundreds of pumps and construct of thousands of feet of temporary dams.
Their work didn’t end there.
Over the next year and a half, these agencies remained in constant contact with local officials like myself, and worked to implement proactive measures to prepare residents, business owners, and local governments from future flooding by utilizing resources a locality might not have had the ability to access otherwise. When flooding reappeared in 2019, localities were now able to work hand-in-glove with the state to do things like identify and map new and existing flood prone areas, improve the efficiency of asset delivery and deployment and ensure a rapid response to large unforeseen problems.
In 2019, the Governor took these efforts even further. While you cannot overstate how critically important the state’s incredible emergency response posture is, with a reoccurring situation like this, it’s imperative to find new and more creative ways to better prepare lakeshore communities. Thanks to our collective experiences, state and local governments have been able to develop plans to both repair damaged infrastructure and improve shoreline resiliency, as demonstrated by the Governor’s REDI Commission.
In less than six months, the Governor not only established the Commission, but identified long-term resiliency projects critical to holding back flood waters, allocates $300 million towards their implementation and the repair of homes and businesses. Now, here in the Village of Sodus Point, projects like a real storm water management system which has been left by the wayside, are going to be a reality. Without this funding neither the storm water system nor the lakeside revetments would be possible.
If that’s not leadership in action, I don’t know what is.