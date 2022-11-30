Shopping local is an important part of Finger Lakes culture. Here are some reasons why your purchase of local wine this holiday season is especially important, as we strive to bolster the regional economy and protect the environment:
Trickle-down effect
It’s a well-cited statistic that 68 cents of every dollar you spend at a local business stays in the community (vs. about 40 cents spent at a national chain). For most farm wineries like ours, that statistic is even higher than 68 cents per dollar.
By law, farm wineries’ No. 1 raw material (grapes) must be 100% grown in New York. A strong network of local suppliers allows us to source our glass bottles, labels, tanks and equipment from companies in the Finger Lakes region. Our tasting room sells food items and souvenirs made by local artisans, and even our tasting menus get printed at a small Seneca County print shop.
A quick analysis of our year-to-date 2022 expenses found that 83 cents of every dollar we spend on making our wine is spent with small Finger Lakes companies and individuals. A sizable chunk of that expense is labor.
While our small winery has only six employees, the Finger Lakes wine industry, in aggregate, employs thousands of local residents. I’m sure you know some.
Long story short: When you buy local wine, you are supporting many other local businesses and people in addition to the winery itself.
Environmental sustainability
Wine’s biggest environmental impact is the carbon emissions from transportation of heavy glass bottles from the winery to the end consumer.
Think of all the energy required to truck a bottle filled with wine thousands of miles from California over the Rocky Mountains to New York. Compare that to the short car trip most Finger Lakes residents can take from their home to the nearest winery.
Also, Finger Lakes wines are grown at relatively small vineyards that use fewer agrochemicals than large conventional farms in other parts of the world. Several area vineyards (like Silver Thread) are pioneering new types of sustainable farming, including bio-intensive and regenerative practices, that will preserve the water and soil for generations to come. For these reasons, buying wine from small local producers can be more helpful to the environment than buying something labeled “organic” from far away.
Amazing quality
I think everyone is aware by now that some of the very best wines in the world, and most of the best cool-climate wines in North America, are produced in the Finger Lakes. Whether you favor white, red, rosé or sparkling, you will find outstanding examples at our local wineries.
Don’t just take my word for it (or the words of any of the wine journalists and competition judges). If you haven’t tried them lately, now is the perfect time to return to a local tasting room to sample and select your favorites. Our region is world-famous for its friendly and approachable hospitality, and you will find a wide range of styles and price points.
This holiday season, please include some Finger Lakes wines in your celebrations and gifts, and your cup will runneth over.