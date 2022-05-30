Who doesn’t respond to music? Who doesn’t surrender at least a small part of themselves to music’s beauty of form, harmony and expression? I don’t know that I’d be comfortable around someone whose biological happy place was unmoved in some way by music.
Music is primary, innate to the soul. Music has the feel of vitality breathed into us. Whether listening to the pitter-patter of rain on the roof or Mel Tormé performing at the Eastman Theatre, it’s in our nature to become enlivened by the unity and continuity of sound.
From the standpoint of chemical phenomena, researchers say that music triggers a release of hormones in the brain responsible for our sense of well-being, “encouraging (cells) to act in a pleasurable, excitable, euphoric way.” No wonder music has such an impact on our emotional temperament — it’s how we’re designed!
While some music will roust the devil from his perch, it’s good to know that we still make music to lift the better part of our nature. In 20th-century jargon, music tampers with our “horizontal hold,” and has the ability to skew the body’s disposition, alter its “attitude” one way or the other. Music can lift us up on eagle’s wings or plunge us hell-bound and helter-skelter. Music toys with our emotions. Music can tear at the heart or reconcile the heart’s discomposure. Music can affect our disposition as quickly and decidedly as water confounded by a few drops of food coloring. Music colors our world, colors our mood. Music makes a difference.
Music can precipitate emotional events. Imagine listening to a story of genocide told by someone who was there — it’s uncomfortable for her; it’s uncomfortable for you. Disturbing images hold you in a sort of terrified rabbit paralysis. You’re silent, disbelieving. Your conscience is challenged. Complete thoughts? You have none. Your limits of understanding have been put to the test.
Now imagine that same disconcerting testimony transmuted to song — in essence, bread made with leavening as opposed to bread made without. In song, words become rarefied. In song, words take on a heightened sense of sentiment, a general effervescing of feeling that words alone don’t communicate. Suddenly, suffering under a Nazi regime attains a kind of spirituality.
In the ghettos and camps of Europe, song was found to purge the stricken heart. Song became a moment of humanity in inhuman conditions. Song was a passing ray of light where there was only darkness, a tiny morsel of hope where hope had run its course. Song was your rainbow. Song became your daily bread. Song was your heart cry: “We sweat, we toiled to till the earth, and watered it with tears.”
Dedicated to recording and projecting the stories of Holocaust victims, The Songs from Testimonies project was created to amplify and memorialize the days of Jewish oppression — before, during and after World War II. Stephen Naron, director of the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, spoke for the organization: “Our musician-in-residence, Zisl Slepovich, took the songs and testimonies (of Holocaust survivors), conducted research about their origins, then arranged and recorded versions with his ensemble featuring Sashe Lurje.” Their perseverance has indeed projected lessons of the 20th century into the present. Of course, none of this will matter if no one listens.
I recall a book by German-French journalist Géraldine Schwarz, “Those Who Forget,” her family’s story in Nazi Europe. The book’s jacket included the words “a memoir, a history, a warning.” The book “shows clearly how a willful amnesia can poison nations that have sworn never to forget … ”
People willing to invest their time and talents to memorialize those whose lives were cut short by bigotry and fanaticism and a general indifference to the sanctity of life should be music to our ears. Collectively, they’re the architects of a great edifice whose foundation represents centuries of inhumanity, whose doors are open to the world, whose soaring spires are a warning that demands our attention, demand that we never forget.