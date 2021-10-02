(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part essay; see Part II on Monday’s Opinion Page)
All politics is local. The personal is political. Power to the people! Agreeing to disagree. Democracy is a way of thinking as well as a means of choosing leaders. Opposing views are respected and tolerated. Finding common ground and accepting the principles embodied in the Bill of Rights. Democracy is a living process, dynamic, adjusting to new information, new technologies, new goals and agendas. Democracy recognizes the dignity of individuals and peoples.
Having a process to guide our decisions includes having an open mind. Decisions are made in an orderly way. While peaceful demonstrations and assembly are a right, a deliberative democratic community is not ruled by a mob. A Twitter attack is not due process. Democracy does not look like a building in flames nor riots at the Capitol.
Voter fraud? This red herring is tossed into the political fray to sow distrust and uncertainty into the decision making process. After recent elections, state and federal judges decided claims of voter systemic fraud are untrue. They rejected over 50 lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and cohorts. The Republican cult of personality “believes” voter fraud occurred. That is a big lie.
Democracy thrives with a diversity of points of view based upon verifiable facts. There is a certain amount of discomfort in the process. When one’s actions and beliefs are challenged, it is OK to disagree and push back. Debate, like an oyster, can create a pearl of wisdom and reveal a truth caused by the irritation aroused in a dispute. An example of an epochal debate occurred between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley at Cambridge in 1965. They argued whether the American dream was at the expense of the American Negro. Today, academic and campaign debate questions are scripted and negotiated before the debate. In the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Trump upset the political carts with his impulsive interruptions and attacks.
What are the roots of democracy? Democratic principles have evolved over millennia in many cultures around the world. From Greece and Rome to English Common Law. Nations in Africa and the Americas governed with democratic values. Euro-centrism tuned out indigenous democratic political history and has tried to impose Western-style democracy on peoples around the world.
Until recently, American historians have ignored the fact that the Haudenosaunee have the longest functioning democracy in history. It has been acknowledged that Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin visited the Haudenosaunee and derived many ideas for American democracy from the Great Law of Peace. However, the revolutionists edited out an equal role for women in decision making among other issues.
What was Francis Fukuyama asking in 1989 when he wrote, The End of History? The Soviet Union had collapsed. He argued that: “It did not look like there was any alternative to liberal democracy.” He proclaimed that the end of the cold war was “the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.” He later explained that the title was actually the starting point for discussions about the state of democracy in the world.
The Finger Lakes Times recently enriched our thinking with opinions on “democracy learning communities (DLC)” by Paul Lechelier and Mike Morrow (Aug. 26) and “redefining work” by Jared Spears (Sept. 1). The paper included opinions by E.J. Dionne Jr. on “religion and democracy,” with critical analysis of big government by George F. Will. Many of us in the Finger Lakes weigh in with our opinions about the miasma of issues that include expressions of frustration as well as suggested actions.
There are challenges in establishing a Democratic Learning Community. With family needs to attend to and the demands of everyday life gobbling up our time and energy, we’re not likely to join a project with vague goals and ideals. Perhaps, if we had more time?
That’s where the ideas of Jared Speers (FLT, Sept. 1) come in. Reducing work hours and improving working conditions could free up time and energy for workers to participate in the governance of their municipalities. Having the time to listen, research and discuss issues of import. The leisure to participate in community life.
Municipal meetings could be good incubators for DLCs. Such meetings offer opportunities to govern one’s community. Citizens are given an opportunity to participate in municipal deliberations. Generally, we listen and watch how our representatives think and act on our behalf.
Watershed protection groups, PTAs, planning boards, environmental management committees, human rights commissions, and community gardens are examples of participatory democracy. Though unelected, they serve an important advisory role to the community at large and elected officials. This is what democracy looks like.