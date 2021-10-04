(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part essay; Part I ran in Saturday’s Insight Section)
In the 1960s and ’70s, democracy became a buzzword for a generation. Cooperatives and worker owned and managed businesses sprouted throughout the United states and much of the developed world, including Italy, Japan, Spain, and the former Yugoslavia. The Ithaca area saw a number of worker cooperatives open for business, such as a food store, construction companies, day care centers and restaurants. In fact, cooperatives have a long history in the U.S., especially in farming communities.
The premise was that if workers owned, shared resources and participated in decisions of the business, everyone benefits. All for one, and one for all. However, it didn’t always work out, even if everyone gave it their best effort.
William F. Whyte was a professor of sociology at Cornell University. Along with his wife, Kathleen Whyte, in 1991, they published “Making Mondragon: The Growth and Dynamics of the Worker Cooperative Complex.” For a brief time, he was a mentor for the Moosewood Restaurant Collective to better understand its management structure and how to be a successful worker owned and managed business.
The most successful network of cooperative businesses in the world is in the Mondragon region of Spain. It is a federation of worker cooperatives based upon democratic principles. Founded in 1956 by a Catholic priest, the college organized businesses based upon humanistic values of solidarity and participation. A variety of businesses and industries were created where managers and engineers developed a community of worker co-ops that exists today. Over 81,000 employees work in 257 companies, in four economic areas: finance, industry, retail and knowledge.
Is there a role for religion in a democratic culture? The values of love and community are nearly universal in the religions of the world. The overly righteous also have bred distrust and division. The same also exists among those with no religious affiliation. Dominance is antithetical to freedom and liberty. Individualism can be as toxic as the mob in the life of a nation. “E pluribus unum” (Out of many, one) reflects the power of cooperation in community life.
Democracy can be messy. It’s not always orderly. An important part of participating in the democratic process is stepping out of “the conflict zone” when differences arise. Not taking sides or seeing differing points of view helps to defuse tensions. It includes creating a safe space for the conflicting individuals or groups to air and work out their issues. While “calling out” those who offend us has merit, learning to “call in” offenders could help resolve conflicts. Patience is an important attitude to cultivate.
An important value of the democratic process is the review and maintenance of agreements and decisions made in the past. With more information and experience, past decisions often need to be revisited and adjusted. The life of a community is best expressed in its ability to be flexible, incorporating change and maintaining balance.
I was reelected as a trustee for the Village of Interlaken in March 2021. I remind myself to think about the best interests of the 600-plus citizens of the village I represent and our relationship to other municipalities and the ecosystem within which we live.
I suggest that the American revolution is unfinished, the transformation incomplete. What good is political democracy and “the vote,” if you’re hungry and underpaid? How will the political franchise be meaningful if you’re resisting injustices?
Democracy is a frame of mind. While freedom of speech is important, this freedom is often misunderstood to mean a license to say and do whatever we want. Toxic speech and actions are like dumping poison up river, with no concern for those down stream.
As I see it, “liberal democracy” in America is unfinished and corrupt. Lobbying is a euphemism for bribery and access. In 2010, SCOTUS codified this payoff by giving an advantage to wealthy individuals and corporations. The Citizens United decision was a breach of trust when it decided to allow donations of dark money in campaigns, without disclosing donor identities. Wealthy elites are gaming the system. Gerrymandering manipulates congressional districts. The two-party system limits the range of political options. This is not what democracy looks like.
The Hopi people have a word for modern industrial civilization: Koyaanisqatsi means “life out of balance.” For the first time in human history, our way of life can destroy nature as we know it, leading to mass extinctions and threats to our own well being. We are breaking natural laws and undermining the foundations of life on the planet. Can we face the crises of our time and regain a balance with Earth and each other, and live with democratic values? Stay tuned.