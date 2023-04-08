To Geneva City School District leaders and constituents:
In the wake of a recent tragedy, a 12-year-old at Geneva Middle School and member of the girls modified basketball team dedicated her Feb. 1 basketball game to her older sister, Jade Turner, a sophomore at Geneva High School who passed tragically on Jan. 25.
With her mother’s help, she printed stickers, signs, and a banner of Jade and promoted the game on social media. I want to be very clear: Nothing was being sold. The game was simply dedicated to Jade as an act of love. GMS was asked to make an announcement to promote the game and encourage people to attend in honor of Jade. The request was denied. The family was told it is against GMS “guidelines.” When asked if they could hang a banner of Jade in the gym for the duration of the game, the request was again denied, and they were told this was against “guidelines.” When they tried to hand out stickers for the Geneva team members to wear, yet again, they were told no.
As a Geneva City School District graduate and former employee of eight years, I am disgusted with the middle school’s insensitive response. The notion that arbitrary rules are more important than acknowledging and celebrating the life of one of our students is truly beyond my comprehension. Schools should always encourage a sense of community, especially in response to tragedies that directly impact the well-being of our children and staff. This young girl gave her school a beautiful opportunity to show support and humanity during a time of suffering, and the district chose bureaucracy over compassion. For the families grieving to have been met with anything but the utmost respect and compassion is an absolute shame.
I am writing this to shed light on the middle school’s response which was terribly disappointing, and beyond that, harmful. I will clarify that this is not directed to everyone at the middle school, as I know there are many wonderful and caring teachers and staff. My frustration is directed at the decision-makers involved in this situation. My intention is to raise awareness among everyone in leadership positions throughout the district and community. The death of any student is tragic, no matter the circumstances. Allowing other students — children — to fully use their voices and their resources to cope with a tragedy, honor the departed, and move forward together is vitally important. When you silence healthy paths to celebrate a life or grieve a death, you show children that some lives don’t have enough value to interrupt the lives of others. Ask yourself, had this been the child of a well-known community member or of a district administrator, would the middle school’s reaction have been the same?
This moment has passed. However, this is not the first tragedy our community has faced; and unfortunately, it will likely not be the last. I know this district does value the lives and feelings of our students. So I beg everyone to do better for our children. During difficult times, we need to listen to all of our children. We need to surround them with love and support them rather than look the other way. We need to recognize when being human is more important than a “guideline”, and when bias may be influencing our decisions. To do anything less is to fail our children.
In Disappointment and Grief,
Jena Fuchs
On Feb. 8, 2023, the letter above was read during public comment at the Geneva City School District Board of Education meeting. The response has been nothing short of disappointing. Though the Board of Education President has expressed genuine support and concern, none of the decision-makers involved in this lapse of compassion and judgment have bothered reaching out, nor have they taken any accountability for their actions, or lack thereof.
Perhaps nothing can illustrate my point more clearly than the recent public acknowledgment and honoring of Coach Guererri’s life. Coach Guererri was a loved and valued member of the Geneva school community. Honoring his life was the right thing to do.
Though I must ask, what happened to the “guidelines” that hindered a celebration honoring Jade? What does this say about the value of Jade’s life? From my experience attending the Geneva City School District, and working there for nearly eight years, it is painfully clear to me that there is a pattern of disregard for certain members of our school community. What I hope, is that this pattern ends here. I am calling on you, the Geneva community, and anyone reading this, to make sure of it.