Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confronted the United Nations Security Council for its ineffective response to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s horrendous war crimes in Ukraine. Zelenskyy contends the U.N. hasn’t been tough enough on Putin, who “turns the right of veto in the U.N. Security Council into a right to kill.” He wants Russia removed from the Security Council. Unless that is done, and unless the U.N. does more to come to the defense of Ukraine, the U.N. should “dissolve yourself altogether,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy’s urgent appeal to the U.N. raises this question: If the U.N fails to adequately protect Ukraine — a member of the U.N. — from the totally unjustified and unprovoked deliberate destruction of a peaceful country, then why even have a U.N., which was created in the aftermath of World War II to prevent the kind of barbarism that Ukraine is being subjected to by Putin.
President Joe Biden supported Russia’s suspension from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Big deal! To have allowed Russia to remain on the Human Rights Council while it is committing Nazi-like atrocities in Ukraine would have been so preposterous that even Russia didn’t strongly protest suspension from this Council. But when it comes to taking more decisive actions against Putin, including removing Russia from the Security Council, the U.N. and the Biden administration are too timid.
In a recent syndicated column (Finger Lakes Times, April 12), Marc Thiessen suggested that we should take Zelenskyy’s proposal a step further. I agree with Thiessen that not only should Russia be kicked off the Security Council, its seat should be given to Ukraine. Yes, the U.N. Charter states that “the Republic of China, France, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America shall be permanent members of the Security Council.” But the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics no longer exists. There is nothing in the U.N. Charter that says the “Russian Federation” has the right to be a permanent member of the Security Council.
Putin has declared his intention of expanding the Russian Federation by regaining control of the countries that departed from what was the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
There are some who believe that because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, members of NATO, including the United States, should not make too much of a fuss about Ukraine. Because other countries that Putin would like to control are members of NATO, surely Putin won’t attack any of these countries because he knows the U.S. and the other NATO members would then be obligated to take direct military action against him. So, in order to have peace it may be necessary to just let Putin have his way in Ukraine, they contend.
That is not my belief. A lesson from history. By 1938, Czechoslovakia was strong enough to put up stiff resistance if Nazi Germany attacked. Czechoslovakia also had pacts with France, Britain and the Soviet Union that would require those countries to come to its defense if Germany attacked it.
But at the Munich Conference, Britain, France, Germany and Italy reached an agreement that would allow Germany to occupy the Sudetenland, the mountainous northwestern border area of Czechoslovakia that was inhabited by 3.5 million ethnic Germans — and that also contained Czechoslovakia’s industrial resources and most important military defenses. Czechoslovakia and Russia were excluded from the Munich conference. In exchange, Adolf Hitler promised to relinquish other expansionist demands.
British prime minister Neville Chamberlain boasted that the Munich agreement assured “peace for our time.” Six months later, Germany occupied the rest of Czechoslovakia. The Czechs, without the Sudetenland or the help of other countries, were unable to put up a fight. And six months after that, World War II — the most destructive war in human history — began.
If Ukraine is defeated, I can imagine a future scenario in which Putin pressures small NATO countries like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with ultimatums to “voluntarily” allow Russian occupation, to “voluntarily” withdraw from NATO, and to “voluntarily” waive NATO military aid. Otherwise, Putin threatens to do to them what he did to Ukraine. And even if they rejected such ultimatums, would the U.S. and other NATO nations honor their commitments, or would they find excuses not to? I can also imagine that if Putin’s goals in Ukraine are fulfilled, China, North Korea and Iran would be emboldened to pursue their expansionist plans.
Biden said he is sympathetic to Ukraine’s plight and wants to help Ukraine as much as possible but that he also doesn’t want to provoke Putin into starting World War III. James R. Robbins, a member of USA Today’s Board of Contributors and author of “This Time We Win: Revisiting the Tet Offensive,” recently wrote a widely distributed column suggesting that by Biden’s logic, “Washington can give Kyiv a little but not too much. Our policy seems to be to let Ukraine lose the war, just more slowly.”
If Robbins’ assessment is correct, I believe that continuing such a policy will do more to start, rather than prevent, another world war. We can’t allow Putin to prevail in Ukraine. The U.S. and other nations that Zelenskyy has appealed to should promptly provide Ukraine with all the tanks, weapons and aircraft that Zelenskyy has asked for. And the sanctions against Russia should all be strictly enforced and even broadened to penalize an aggressor nation. (I feel badly that the Russian people, many of whom have courageously protested Putin’s war, are being hurt by the sanctions, but Putin is the one to blame for that).