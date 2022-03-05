Apparently, there are “Jack Boots” and there are jackboots. While the former appeals to our sense of fashion, the latter is a disturbing reminder of 20th century totalitarianism. And it’s this one particular boot, the jackboot — specifically the hobnail jackboot — that recalls how shamefully unhindered the road to depravity can be. Intended for both combat and marching, hobnail jackboots rise to midcalf or higher, have leather soles with heel irons and as many as three dozen heavy-headed nails inserted into the soles to extend the life of the boot. There are no laces, the foot simply pushed into the boot.
From as far back as I can remember, black leather hobnail jackboots have been synonymous with tyranny. Granted, stepping into these boots doesn’t make you antisocial, a gang member. Choosing to wear these boots doesn’t necessarily mean you endorse a political system that deplores all political parties but its own. Simply wearing hobnail jackboots doesn’t make you a fascist. But all of these scenarios could be unflatteringly assumed. In Western culture, hobnail jackboots are considered distasteful, insensitive and offensive. God help us if the abominable legacy of the hobnail jackboot were to be lost on succeeding generations.
I remember the 1950s American family being more structured and closer knit than families today. The radical reforms that would divide and subjugate the culture were a decade away. Bunching was ritualistic, Sunday dinners around my grandmother’s kitchen table resembling tribal gatherings. After dinner, we’d gather in the parlor, drape ourselves over the furniture, lounge about the floor to watch “The Twentieth Century” on TV. Narrated by Walter Cronkite, it was CBS’ historical WWII documentary series, each episode a palpable tutorial on the Second World War, evil in the throes of victory caught on 16mm film.
Hobnail jackboots, I remember them well. I may have been only a grade-schooler but I was cognizant of the pain and suffering of others, aware of inhuman behavior when it presented itself. More often than not, poignant camera play focused on the jackboots. So much so that a young impressionable mind might have easily perceived the boots to be the driving force behind the mayhem, part and parcel to war. Town to town, country to country, hobnail jackboots audibly shredded and abraded the world beneath them. Callously diminishing humanity wherever they went, soldiers in hobnail jackboots goose-stepped across Europe, the earth literally tremoring under despotism spurned by racial oppression. Six million Jews and 5 million non-Jews, caught up in the implementation of a new order, were “eliminated as racially, socially and physically defective.”
Calling it the work of the devil would be presumptuous on my part. But where else do you lay blame for the death of some 85 million people all told (the Pacific theater included)? That something vile festers in the hearts of men is evident; concluding one man responsible is ludicrous — it takes more than champagne to launch a ship; it takes a concerted effort by people like you and me.
After the Oct. 23, 1956 uprising in Budapest, Hungary, all that remained of a 26-foot-high bronze statue of the USSR’s Joseph Stalin were his jackboots. More than a half-century later, those boots (or a copy) remain unfilled atop their plinth. Far from an empty reminder, passersby pause and reflect, recall when Hungary was under the heel of Russian oppression.
Jackboots remain a symbol of brutality; their image strikes at the core of basic human rights. More than once, they’ve been present while liberty, dignity and life were being extinguished. To ignore the legacy of the hobnail jackboot is to close our eyes to the evil in this world. To ignore their legacy is to give life and strength to what dwells in them.