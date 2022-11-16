Autumn is the season of reflection. I am a historian because of reflection. This is not to say that I live in my own past or that the far past holds more attraction than the present — although lately, I suspect a lot of us would voluntarily retreat decades or centuries and take their problems over our own.
I think humans are hard-wired to behave in certain ways under certain external forces. Those things are immutable. Moon phases, seasons, and it seems the length and angle of the sun and the very tides govern our moods and thus our actions. My background in anthropology reinforces my own instincts as a natural being — humans are of nature. It is when we separate ourselves that we see the worst aspects emerge.
Recently I watched from my little clearing in the woods as a breeze swirled through the maples and tossed leaves like confetti up into a perfect blue vault, and then I pulled up a chair as entranced by the hues of autumn as I have been since I was a boy.
In the days of yore, the cool autumn came a littler earlier, it seems, a hard frost was expected before Halloween, and skeins of geese lapped at the horizon like waves rolling gently from shore to shore. Fields of ripe corn waited for the combine just as they do today, but the roads that bordered them were much quieter. School for me was a prison in October — not because I didn’t enjoy trying to master algebra (a feat never accomplished), but because I ached to be out in the woods squirrel hunting or chasing behind a bird dog as ring-necked roosters exploded from the hedgerows and fields of goldenrod. I even had the good fortune to follow the Genesee Hunt when I was 13, riding hell for leather over fences in Fowlerville one fall. This was as recently as a bit over 45 years ago.
That was in our nation’s Bicentennial year, and it was an amazing, glorious celebration, our official national reflection. It seems we only reflect on the bad lately, like some vast, dysfunctional family arguing over whether a spanking is ever merited or if it means Dad was an emotionally crippled old tyrant.
It would be disingenuous to say the world was simpler in 1976, or in 1823. Life has never been simple, and I foresee no reason to think life will ever be simple. We humans have had a way since we stopped following the herds and moving our lodges of complicating things to a degree that makes most of us shake our heads. However, 45 years ago we turned on John Denver, lit the wood stove during the energy crunch, and knew that since our parents and grandparents had come through the Great Depression that somehow, we would be all right and our problems were only of the moment. Oh, to be sure, there was always a concern that things could metastasize between the West and the Russians, but the Cuban Missile Crisis also had exhibited to us that we lived in a sane world, one where we all agreed that hostile nuclear detonations were an insane answer.
Reflections on an autumn day should be about simple things like those skeins of geese, evilly grinning jack-o-lanterns, and rustling cornfields, but it also is a normal thing, when we are in a reverie, to compare the past to the present. This is how we judge our current environment. We humans constantly make judgments about our surroundings and alter our responses so that we can succeed in our present, which will in nanoseconds become our past and require another new adjustment. As the present becomes our past, however, it adds to our storehouse of personal or collective experience and helps us to survive in the future. Without that past we are adrift like an amnesiac hopelessly wandering into an uncertain future. The past makes the present possible and reflection refreshes knowledge and experience.
Living in the moment is the richest manner of experiencing life — which brings us back to following the herds. We relied on our knowledge built of past experiences to guide us through our natural interactions with the environment; it is how we used to live. Doing today what needed to be done today. But around 30 years ago that all changed in a very negative way with the constant flood of information available in a few taps; now, we adjust constantly and struggle to be in the moment. All of this instantaneous living provides a pitiful opportunity for reflection. The present has become shortened in so many ways that we struggle for equilibrium. We live only for the next thing. Think about how your phone constantly demands an action of you.
Regarding skeins of geese and wood fires, I think these things become ever more precious as the future exerts its digital tyranny unrelentingly. Standing in a tree with a bow, splitting firewood with an axe, grubbing around in your garden, or raking leaves are the things that create a present that is human and anchors us to our environment and allows us time to “take stock.” We all need to build a healthy and positive present if we hope to have a past. Reflect, live in the moment, and tomorrow will come no matter what is on your phone or screen.
Use this season of reflection — of Thanksgiving or preparation for winter — to anchor in the now and while you are there “write” your own history. Make your own personal history each day, rather than living exclusively for expectations of what might be. Live in the now. You will create a better past and a more certain tomorrow.