Several years ago, I dreamed I was on death row awaiting execution. But this was no ordinary death row. I was housed in a large, elegant mansion. The other death row inmates were men and women attired in the clothing of 18th-century nobility. No cells. No guards. No walls or fences. We were all at liberty to roam the mansion and adjacent bucolic lawns and gardens. Although escape would have been easy, none of us attempted it.
We were told we could choose for our execution either beheading by guillotine or shooting by firing squad. Whatever our choice, we were allowed to change our minds about when or how we would die. We weren’t told why we were sentenced to death, but we were assured that both methods of execution, while messy, were painless.
We regularly received automated telephone calls regarding our choices: “If you prefer the guillotine, please press 1 and then press the pound key. If you prefer the firing squad, please press 2 and then press the pound key.” I was trying to decide which number to press when my alarm clock rang, and I awoke from this strange dream.
At the time I had been reading about the French Revolution, during which many of the nobility class were guillotined. My dream also may have been influenced by publicity about the death with dignity movement. And the dream occurred after I had begun corresponding with death row inmates. Whatever prompted my dream, it was certainly a memorable one.
At age 75, I have lived in Canandaigua for 52 years, during which I have attended funeral home calling hours for hundreds of people. Prior to their deaths, many of these people suffered from terminal illnesses that call to mind the need to legalize physician assisted death. In my dream, none of us awaiting execution had to worry about that. Consequently, we didn’t try to escape. But during our waking hours, the older we become the more we may worry that we may have to experience irreversible misery as a result of a debilitating, terminal illness. If that happened, it would be proper if physician-assisted suicide or medical euthanasia were options we could select.
Medical euthanasia is illegal in the United States. Physician-assisted suicide, with stringent safeguards, is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia. Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, prefers “medical aid in dying” instead of “physician-assisted suicide” as the proper term for this practice.
Several years ago, I gave my primary care physician a copy of my New York Living Will directing my doctors to withhold or withdraw treatment that merely prolongs my dying, if I should be in an incurable or irreversible mental or physical condition with no reasonable expectation of recovery. I also directed that “I be given medical treatment to relieve pain or to provide comfort, even if such treatment might shorten my life, suppress my appetite or my breathing, or be habit-forming.”
A Living Will addresses some but not all of the concerns people have about death and dying. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1997 ruled in Washington vs. Glucksberg that although the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to refuse medical treatment, it doesn’t give patients the right to physician-assisted suicide. But in 2006, the Supreme Court in Gonzales vs. Oregon rejected the U.S. Attorney General’s attempt to use a federal drug law to stop physicians in Oregon from prescribing lethal drug doses to terminally ill patients under Oregon’s Death with Dignity law.
The New York Medical Aid in Dying Act (A.4321A/S.6471) is modeled after Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, which has been in effect for 24 years with no known cases of abuse or coercion. This bill would allow competent terminally ill adults to get a prescription for medication they can take to end their lives peacefully. The bill provides for safeguards that include:
• The patients must be able to take the medication themselves.
• Only people with an incurable and irreversible terminal illness and six-month prognosis confirmed by two doctors are eligible for medical aid in dying. People are not eligible to use the law simply because of their age or disability.
• The attending physician must inform the requesting person about all of their end-of-life care options, including hospice, comfort palliative care, and pain and symptom management.
• If either doctor has concerns about the person’s mental capacity to make healthcare decisions, they must refer the person to a mental health professional for an assessment. Medication can’t be prescribed for the person until the doctors or mental health professional confirm the person’s mental capacity to determine their own healthcare decisions.
• The person must make an oral and written request. Two people must witness the written request.
• Anyone attempting to coerce a person into using medical aid in dying is liable for criminal prosecution.
• Terminally ill people can withdraw their request for medication, not take the medication once they have it or otherwise change their mind at any point in time.
• Life insurance payments can’t be denied to the families of people who use the law just because they used the law.
• No physician, health provider or pharmacist is required to participate.
• Healthcare providers have civil and criminal immunity for participating in the law, as long as they comply with all aspects of the law.
Compassion & Choice provides “60 reasons to support New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act” that include the fact that our current options don’t eliminate much of the excruciating suffering that may occur at the end of life, and that the families of the terminally ill also suffer when they have to witness a loved one die a slow, agonizing death. Even though people may never qualify for such aid in dying, they can at least feel assured of its availability should the need arise. I would encourage readers to read these 60 reasons that are accessible online.
A.4321A/S.6471 should be enacted into law — although I don’t believe it covers all the bases. What about people who are incapable of managing their own affairs or who are incapable of independently taking prescribed medications such as people who have severe developmental disabilities who develop terminal cancer that causes excruciating pain? There are situations that may require a physician to do more than prescribe life-ending medications.
When Dr. Jack Kevorkian was imprisoned for euthanizing a man suffering from end-stage Lou Gehrig’s disease — after the man and his family had asked Kevorkian to humanely and quickly be the one to end the suffering man’s life — I wanted Kevorkian to be granted clemency. Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Canada have legalized both physician-assisted suicide and physician-administered euthanasia — with legal safeguards aimed at preventing abuses of these laws.
There are honest differences of opinion regarding what should be available to help people with painful terminal illnesses. For myself, however, I would choose even the guillotine or firing squad as an alternative to a terminal illness that could force me to endure, as I called it in my living will, “the indignity of deterioration, dependence, hopeless pain and useless extravagance.”