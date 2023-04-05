The Biden administration’s agenda, along with that of regressive Democrats, is to shut down the fossil fuel industry. Fossil fuel industries supply 10.3 million jobs and $1.7 trillion to the U.S. GDP.
Well, EPA Commissar John Kerry says they can all be retrained to make clean energy solar panels. Would this be in China? At the same time, Biden has a “Build Back America” program where he calls for bringing manufacturing back to the USA. Good idea, but without fossil fuels, how can it be done?
This is what would happen with fossil fuel shutdown:
Coal is needed to make coke to mix with iron ore to make steel. Takes enormous amounts of energy to process it.
Look around at how many things are made of steel.
One example: A large “clean energy” wind turbine is made with 79% steel, about 355 tons. The rest is fiberglass, resin or other plastics, cast iron, copper, and aluminum.
It’s estimated that 583,000 turbines would be required to replace existing electric-producing systems. The amount of turbines and steel required vary with megawatt size. However, that’s a lot of steel and other material. With our mines closed, what few turbines made in the U.S. would require imported material.
Most solar panels are made in China. Those made in the USA are produced by mostly Chinese and South Korean companies using imported materials or just assembling foreign-made panels. Panels don’t work well in cloudy weather, and not at all when covered in snow.
The con game is the federal tax-credit scam. You get a 30% credit on the cost of a solar panel home installation. If you install a $100,000 system in your mansion, you get $30,000 off your tax bill of $30,000 = zero taxes. The average 2,000-square-foot house installation cost is $20,000 with a $6,000 tax credit. If your taxes are less than that you get whatever you owe for that year. Then you have to go through the IRS Form 5695 dance each year to get the rest. The tax credit is really a panel manufacturers’ subsidy.
Over 6,000 items are made from oil, including gas, diesel oil, lubricants, propane, tires, asphalt, pharmaceuticals and plastics. Plastics include vinyl, synthetic cloth, and most vehicle interiors.
Under Gov. Hochul’s clean energy plan, people will eventually have to give up their gas stoves. Will her Anti-Gas Police (AGASPO, rhymes with Gestapo) take us old folks’ heat and small generator away?
Her worst requirement is requiring school districts to purchase only new electric school buses after 2027 and to replace all gas-powered buses by 2035. Many districts will have to replace their garages. The increased weight of electric buses will require new lift equipment. Electric charging stations and foam firefighting equipment will be required. While electric cars may be slightly less prone to fires than gas-powered cars, when they do catch fire, it takes an enormous amount of water to extinguish them.
Take a look at how much water it takes to mine lithium and the environmental impacts of doing so. It would make even a hardcore environmentalist have a bad case of the vapors.
Environmental Hypocrisy: Environmental activists wearing lovely, foreign oil-made synthetic clothes are up in arms over Biden’s approval of Alaska Willow Oil drilling project. At the same time, he throws them a bone declaring 2.8 million acres of the Bering Sea off limits.
He also bans thousands of acres in Minnesota that could be mined for critical minerals used in all types of electronic equipment.
Activists are trying to stop the opening of a Nevada lithium mine. It’s “we want clean energy, but not in my backyard.”
Bottom line: There is no such thing as clean energy. Everything comes at a cost.
I have sent similar letters to our senators, some state officials, and our governor. The only response was from Sen. Schumer, thanking me for supporting his Energy Innovation Act. Gov. Hochul sent a no-reply email thanking me for the contact, plus a campaign speech.
Nether one has read the letter or answered the questions, so don’t waste your time with them.
With today’s government, especially in New York, it looks to me that lunatics are in charge of the asylums.