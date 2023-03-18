Much has been written about the underground railroad, slavery and the civil rights movement, but do we know much about ordinary women caught up in these grand historical moments?
The research of local historian Marjory Perez adds to our knowledge with this profile that focuses on Agnes Watkins who represents the extraordinary local Black women who resisted the evils of slavery by their fortitude, resilience and cunning.
Agnes (Aggie) Watkins
Agnes, her husband Tom and brother-in-law King all were enslaved by Captain William Helm of Bath, N.Y. and had been hired out to John Smith of Sparta (now Livingston County).
On March 10, 1810, the trio, along with Edward, the 1-year-old son of Agnes and Tom, ran away from Mr. Smith who then placed an advertisement in the Geneva newspaper, offering a reward of $30 for the return of his property. The advertisement described Tom as a “tall, stout man, about 38-years-old.” While King was described as about 18 years old, sprightly, and active.
But my favorite description is reserved for Agnes Watkins — he has a “clumly and very disagreeable look.” Now, I had no problem with her having a “disagreeable” look, but it took a while to figure out “clumly.” Turns out I think it was a typo and the word should have been “glumly” … meaning moody, dour, sour, morose, sullen … in my estimation all perfectly appropriate looks for an enslaved person.
Imagine the courage and strength Aggie must have displayed to elude her enslaver while protecting her 1-year-old son, knowing her former enslaver would seek to recapture them.
We usually hear of escapes from slavery that ended in Canada, but in the Watkins case, they settled in Manchester, just south of Palmyra only 45 miles from Sparta (near Bath).
Fear would be a constant companion since New York’s law to end slavery was phased in over a period of almost 30 years (1799-1827) so they were fugitives. Imagine, the family was subject to recapture for close to 20 years, yet they eluded recapture and returned to Bath in the mid-1820s to be nearer other family members.
It is interesting to note that the date of their return coincides with the 1827 date of total NYS emancipation. Clearly, their fear had subsided, and we can assume Aggie and Tom had also parented well. Their son Edward returned to Manchester in the 1830s, married and raised a family.
We have much to learn from local women like Agnes, women who courageously planned, executed and sustained their freedom under dire conditions.