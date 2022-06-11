After reading the Rev. Allison Stokes’ “Guest Appearance” (Times, May 21), we now must add one more title to her impressive resume: Fiction writer!
My experience with kids and most adults is when they say, “I’m not lying,” most of the time that’s accurate. I guess I have an undying faith in mankind.
Here’s a point-by-point breakdown:
• One factual statement Ms. Stokes made is this: Seneca Meadows Inc.’s parent company, Waste Connections, has corporate headquarters based in Texas and Canada. One could assume, then, that if a local family from Seneca Falls owned the landfill, Rev. Stokes would not have a problem with it. I wonder if Rev. Stokes knows where the corporate headquarters are for Walmart or Goulds ITT? I guess Ms. Stokes’ impressive Doctorate Degree in American Studies is not valid because it was issued from Yale University. Last time I checked, Yale was in Connecticut.
• “Seneca Meadows operates in one of the most highly regulated industries in the country.” Seneca Meadows is highly regulated for sure! That’s the whole truth! I am not lying. Check out the DEC and EPA requirements.
• “In 2014, SMI first sued the town. Their second lawsuit is pending. ... Do trusted neighbors sue neighbors?” Of course they do. If any company was forced to close by any municipality, and if that company was legally in business, that company certainly would sue the municipality.
• “The landfill won’t expand outward, it will expand upward — by 7 stories” is another factual statement. She forgot to mention, however, that the expansion will not be any higher than the current height of the landfill. Due to regulations, the height of the landfill cannot exceed current height restrictions (see above).
• “Seneca Meadows’ leachate is treated through our on-site treatment plant prior to its final treatment at the Seneca Falls wastewater plant.” SMI is the only landfill in the state that pre-treats its leachate. And, in a few months, its new system of pre-treatment will further clean the leachate before it reaches the distribution system. This new system is being installed in case the Town of Seneca Falls will not allow SMI to send the pre-treated leachate to the wastewater treatment facility in the future (Dynatec is the name of the company that developed the technology and system). By the way, the town collects over $300,000 in water/sewer charges from SMI annually. That’s the whole truth!
• Rev. Stokes claims the Fall Street sewer pipes are “antiquated” and that the town experienced sewer line breaks this winter. More fiction! The town has spent over $3 million to reline these sewer lines townwide over the past five years, and the town experienced water line breaks, not sewer lines, on Fall Street this past winter. The town wanted to build a new sewer line down the Ludovico Trail, which would have been completed by now, but Rev. Stokes and the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee threatened to sue the town if it was built. “Do trusted neighbors sue neighbors?” asked Ms. Stokes. I guess it doesn’t apply to this sewer project (known as Kingdom Road Pump Station Sewer Project). Now, the town will have to spend millions more to complete the project and disrupt the south side of Bayard Street as a result. The town was willing to completely redo the trail, including making it handicapped-accessible (it currently is not) and providing maintenance on the trail in perpetuity.
By the way, these are the same Ludovico Trail people who seek annual funding from the town, and most recently requested $3,000 of your tax dollars to help them maintain the trail (I have voted no for the past two years, but was outvoted). More fiction!
• “Water can be tested for PFAS.”
PFAS testing of leachate that enters the wastewater treatment plant is not required by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That includes ALL wastewater that enters the treatment plant. If and when it is required — and I hope sooner rather than later — the town of Seneca Falls will comply. And, hopefully, resources will be provided by the federal and state governments to remove PFAS from wastewater because it will bankrupt most statewide sewer districts. The Rev. Stokes forgot to mention that the town tests for PFAS at our water treatment plant before it enters the system, and that the town has never been cited for a violation. The town of Seneca Falls is in complete compliance with all DEC regulations. More fiction on her part!
• Rev. Stokes claims that I and other board members received “significant campaign contributions from SMI’s deep pockets.” Again, more fiction! I have never received one cent from SMI, and I am 100% sure none of the other board members have, either. Campaign reporting is mandatory, based on New York state law. I welcome Rev. Stokes or anyone else to check it out. It’s a matter of public record.
You would think that with Rev. Stokes holding a Ph.D. in American Studies she would understand the concept of advertising, used by businesses and companies around the country. I guess that’s why a 30-second commercial sold for $5.5 million for this year’s Super Bowl.
• Rev. Stokes points out that Seneca Falls was listed as “an environmentally ‘Disadvantaged Community.’” More fiction.
A small area of Seneca Falls is identified by the federal government, based on Census information, as environmentally disadvantaged. The area identified does not even include the landfill. Wait, there is more: The area is environmentally disadvantaged because of Low Income Factors and Higher Education Non-Enrollment. Nothing related to the landfill. When you start writing fiction, there is no need to research the real and true facts. You just make it up as you go along and hope someone believes what you are saying.
• Rev. Stokes claims that I “took charge” of a FOIL request from former village Mayor Brad Jones about leachate. I am able to gather the information faster than the town clerk because I have more access to the documents and am in a better position to work directly with the engineers. The requests were not “sensitive” topics, as she claims. More fiction!
I informed the former mayor that all he had to do was ask for the information and that there was no need for a FOIL. I guess he forgot to mention that to Rev. Stokes when they spoke.
Finally, the biggest fictional part of her story is that she calls herself and the former mayor “environmentalists” and the founding members of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee. Environmentalist work on solutions. Solid-waste disposal is a necessary function of every human being, community, municipality, county and state; it is necessary globally as well. We need to work on solutions to reduce our solid-waste footprint, increase recycling, continue to reduce organics from solid waste, and continue and forge into developing renewable energy technologies. Let’s have constructive discussions on these forward-thinking initiatives and steer Seneca Falls toward becoming a green community for the betterment of generation next.
Sending our solid waste to another community is just “kicking the can down the road,” as the so-called “environmentalists” want us to do. This does not solve any environmental problems. Their solid-waste solution is this: out of sight, out of mind.